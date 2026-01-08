Straight Acting Brotherhood: Toxic Trend Shaking Up the Gay Scene

Well, well, well—who knew that the Straight Acting Brotherhood would become the latest addition to the chaos parade on TikTok and Instagram? But here we are. This so-called exclusive “members’ club” for men attracted to men is apparently all about rejecting everything remotely “gay” in favor of some vague notion of masculinity and ambition. You won’t find any rainbows, pride flags, or mention of “low value behaviors” here—nope, those things are for other people. But let’s dive in because, honey, this story’s juicy.

RELATED: Anti-LGBTQ Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dead at 65

Advertisement

What Is the Straight Acting Brotherhood Really About?

The Straight Acting Brotherhood is supposedly all about rejecting hookup culture, partying, and, well, being too feminine. And the founder? He’s none other than Jonny Cutuli, an influencer who’s built his brand on rejecting the very things he once embraced. He claims his brotherhood was created out of desperation because he just couldn’t find his people—those masculine, ambitious types who aren’t into the stereotypical gay culture. It’s almost like he missed the memo that gay comes in all shapes and forms, some of them masculine and ambitious. Funny, right?

RELATED: Gay Man’s Sexless “Lavender Marriage”: Why He Won’t Get a Divorce

Advertisement

But nope. Jonny’s in search of a different breed of guy—the kind who enjoys grilling on a Saturday afternoon more than showing up to a pride parade. Never mind that some of the most ambitious and masculine guys around might actually be at those same parades or, gasp, enjoying glitter-filled nights of dancing.

The Brotherhood’s Vacation Getaways: Masculine Networking at Its Finest

So what’s the deal with this brotherhood? Well, apart from a healthy dose of social media griping about rainbows, the group takes some pretty lavish holidays together. Membership might come with a hefty price tag, with some of these getaways reaching $7,000, but hey, who’s counting when you’re networking with fellow “high value” men in the worlds of law, trading, real estate, and e-commerce? Apparently, being masculine, ambitious, and rejecting the mainstream gay culture is enough to start rubbing elbows with the big dogs.

Jonny Cutuli: The Face of a Contradiction

Advertisement

But let’s talk about Jonny—the leader of this movement. A man who’s made an entire brand out of rejecting the very LGBTQ+ culture he once claimed. Back in the day, Jonny was proudly gay, hiding behind a mask of masculinity because, as he puts it, he was “in the closet.” Fast forward, and Jonny’s now built an entire empire on attacking everything that once resonated with him. According to him, he’s not “into LGBTQXYZ”—a classic move of someone who’s got more internalized issues than a self-help book could address.

From Gay Pride to Straight-Acting Pride

Now, his TikToks are filled with rants about how disgusting and gross the community he used to belong to is. In fact, it’s almost like watching a self-loathing ex-queer influencer go full-on “I’m better than you” with a rainbow twist. Imagine a dude-bro podcast, but make it gay—and cringe. But hey, maybe we should just let him have his “masculine, straight-acting” fantasy. Because if there’s anything gayer than rejecting your roots, it’s building your own exclusive subgroup to prove just how non-gay you really are.

Advertisement

Jonny claims he’s just a “normal” straight-acting guy who “just so happens to like men.” Right, Jonny. Keep telling yourself that. But there’s no denying it—when you’re out here creating an entire “space” for guys who don’t want to associate with LGBTQ+ culture, you’ve just created your own flavor of queerness, whether you like it or not.

Final Thoughts: The Brotherhood That’s Not What It Seems

To sum it up: the Straight Acting Brotherhood is a mess, but it’s certainly an interesting one. It’s hard not to laugh at how badly Jonny wants to be “normal,” all while literally trying to lead a group of people who are attracted to men. So, for now, we’ll just keep watching, because you know it’s going to get even messier from here.

And as always, let us know your thoughts, because this is one conversation that’s far from over.