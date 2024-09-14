Strangelove: Queer Latinos in Los Angeles

Take a look at the newest queer comedy drama series that’s about to hit your screens this September! Strangelove is created by award-winning film director Jorge Xolalpa starring Alexis Vazquez, Raury Rolander, Brandon Baez and Eduardo Segura.

The series is a passionate portrayal of the challenges faced by undocumented, although not explicitly stated, queer Latinos living in Los Angeles. Strangelove draws inspiration from Jorge Xolalpa’s personal experiences as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. The story centers on four queer Latinos, drawing comparisons to HBO’s Sex and the City, Girls, and Looking. The characters are portrayed by wonderful actors who interject humor into a plot that is seemingly heavy because of its themes.

Both the queer community and the Latino community are minorities in Los Angeles, and director Xolalpa’s storytelling will immerse us in the complex and passionate lives of these unique characters. The premise of the show reads:

“Strangelove looks at the awkward experiences and tribulations of a group of queer-Latinx-millennials living in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Photo Credit: Mighty Aphrodite Productions

The poster of the series shows the cast in nothing but their underwear, looking hot while looking straight into the camera. Instagram users are left excited and wanting more, leaving comments on the director’s post:

“*Sets calendar for Sept 18th, with popcorn, READY! 😂”

Another user left a question all of us are probably asking:

“Umm, is this a bed one can purchase ? Asking for the internet. 🔥🔥🔥”

One thirsty fan commented:

“Ok, I need this poster framed ASAP 🔥🔥🔥”

Check out a few of the stills from the series and get excited for your next binge watching session!

Photo Credit: Mighty Aphrodite Productions

Photo Credit: Mighty Aphrodite Productions

Photo Credit: Mighty Aphrodite Productions

Season 1 of the show premieres on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and VIMEO on September 18.

Source: Mighty Aphrodite Productions