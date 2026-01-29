Grab your coffee, because this one’s going to make you spill it: work stress—yes, you read that right—may just be the reason why you’re gay. At least, according to Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs. The religious bigwig recently stirred the pot by suggesting that job-related stress could play a role in pushing individuals toward the LGBT community. Cue the eye rolls (and possibly some newfound workplace anxieties).

In a written parliamentary reply, Zulkifli cited a 2017 study that linked social influence, sexual experiences, and personal factors to the development of LGBT-related behavior. Yes, stress apparently makes you start questioning who you’re attracted to—because apparently, a bad day at the office equals a trip to Queer Town. According to this theory, all those long hours, tight deadlines, and micromanaging bosses are just one missed meeting away from realizing, “Hey, I think I’m gay now!” It’s the Office of Rainbow Realization.

Could Workplaces Be the New Safe Space for Queer Identity?

So, are we about to start seeing corporate workplaces promoting more gay-inclusive environments in the name of reducing stress? Maybe that’s what it’ll take to pass work bills through a homophobic Parliament. Forget wellness programs—let’s get some pride flags on the breakroom walls and see if that cuts down on the workplace-induced “identity awakening.”

LGBT Arrests on the Rise—The Double-Edged Sword of Stress

And if you’re wondering how serious this all is, Zulkifli also reported that between 2022 and 2025, 135 LGBT-related arrests were made. So, apparently, stress has a second, even more unfortunate effect: making you a prime target for arrest. Talk about getting worked up for all the wrong reasons.

The Real Question: Is It Time for a Change in Policy?

Let’s be real: While it’s tempting to laugh at the absurdity, there’s a deep-seated issue here. As much as we may joke about “becoming gay because of stress,” it’s a far cry from the reality of how people come to understand and embrace their identities. If anything, it might be time to suggest a different kind of stress relief—like, I don’t know, educating policymakers about the LGBT community and what it actually means to be queer.

So, for all the overworked, overstressed, and underappreciated folks out there, remember: the next time your boss piles on the work, you might just find yourself looking for a little more than a stress ball to get through the day. Don’t worry, though, it’s nothing a little Pride parade can’t fix.

