Stylist Chris Appleton Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors with Lukas Gage

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton made an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ and he finally broke his silence regarding his dating rumors with ‘The White Lotus’ actor,’ Lukas Gage.

Aside from talking about tips for good hair, the show’s host Barrymore subtly directed the conversation to the British beauty expert’s dating life, asking:

“Anyone in your life we should know about?”

And to that, a slightly blushing Appleton answered:

“Actually, yeah. Listen, I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so.”

Barrymore proceeded on showering the 39-year-old celebrity stylist with compliments, and she also name-dropped his rumored new beau.

“And you are such an amazing human being; I’m sorry, but you are like the world’s great catch…I can’t think of anyone who deserves happiness more,” the actress and talk show host stated.

Appleton responded to her by saying, “cheers to love!,” and proceeded on picking up his good friend Barrymore and swinging her around in a hug. She then asked him:

“Is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage.”

A photo of him and Gage was shown on the screen, and Appleton finally confirmed:

“Yeah, that is Lukas. That’s in Mexico,” referring to their vacation in Mexico, which initially sparked their dating rumors.

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Moreover, the world-renowned conceptual hair stylist came out as gay in 2009, and his celebrity A-list clients include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, among other famed Hollywood celebrities.

And while we’re at it, let’s take a moment to admire some of Appleton’s sexy pics, shall we?

