Summer Anthem Alert; Waze & Odyssey & Tommy Theo Debut “As”, Complete With A Video Filled With World Class Queens

It has been over twenty years since the dearly missed George Michael and soul empress Mary J Blige teamed up on the Stevie Wonder-penned “As”, morphing it into a breezy low tempo dance hit, complete with a stellar dance remix by the legendary Jonathan Peters. As high energy & positive anthems are in high demand in our current climate, it seemed like the perfect time for Waze & Tom Odyssey and Tommy Theo to dust off this classic and rework it, but this time with a few handfuls of glitter thrown in!

“Always”, in the same vein as last years summer banger “Higher Love” takes a classic anthem and reworks the track completely, making it a dance floor stomper, but keeping those signature vocals from Michael and Blige (both listed as credited artists on this track). Now for the glitter; over twenty RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni joined forces in this video, celebrating the LGBTQ community as a whole, as well as having the track serve as the unofficial kick-off to Pride season! The video was filmed creatively in quarantine, with each glamazon showcasing their own social distance realness abilities! Drag Race winners Yvie Oddly and Trinity the Tuck, All Stars contestants Shea Coulee and Valentina are on board as is the beloved Latrice Royale. They were joined with some of their counterparts from across the pond, Drag Race U.K. standouts Cheryl Hole and Blue Hydrangea joined the production, as did high priestess of drag, the legendary Lady Bunny.

This isn’t the only collaboration that some of our favorite Super Queens had with pop icons this week. As Lady Gaga puts the finishing touches on the release of the much anticipated, full of summer anthems album Chromatica, she dropped a surprise video featuring two famed Drag Race winners. Alaska (giving pussy-bow perfection) and Aquaria (garbed in a latex/sheer hybrid garment), lip-syncing to Mother Monster’s stratospheric single “Perfect Love”. They are joined by beauty influencers (and a causally chic Gaga) to take her new Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette for a spin, with content creators like Patrick Starr & Manny testing out the just released palette from HAUS LABORATORIES.

Stream or Download “Always” here