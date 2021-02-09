Super Bowl 2021 Streaker Hired To Promote YouTuber’s NSFW Site

Who was the Super Bowl streaker and what was he wearing?

Seeing streakers run across football fields is nothing new and it seems like they won’t be going away anytime soon. Despite broadcast television executives trying to cut down on encouraging these actions by cutting down on coverage of them, the streaker at Super Bowl 2021 is making national news.

31-year-old Yuri Andrade, a Boca Raton native, is the streaker in question. Andrade has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing after he ran across Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida while wearing a pink leotard, black shorts, and neon yellow shoes. Andrade made his way across the field during the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers v. Chiefs game. He even attempted to lower his shorts before quickly being chased down. Though if you ask anyone who watched the game, the streaking was a welcome break from the Buccaneers’ landslide win (31-9).

According to USA Today, Yuri Andrade was arrested and sent to jail on Monday morning. Police reports say Andrade described himself as self-employed and that he was in “international business.” Previously, it was reported that the streaker had been hired by YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to promote his X-rated website “Vitaly Uncensored,” according to the New York Post. And, indeed, the website’s name was printed on the front of Andrade’s leotard.

“We f–king did it,” the 28-year-old Zdorovetskiy tweeted shortly after the moment.

Zdorovetskiy, himself, has streaked onto the field before. He ran onto the field during World Series and World Cup games. In addition, Zdorovetskiy was charged with felony aggravated battery after allegedly jumping out of his car and tackling a woman to the ground in April of last year. Then last January, Zdorovetskiy spent five days in an Egyptian prison for climbing the historic pyramids. Even before that, he was arrested in 2016 for climbing the “D” in the Hollywood sign.

Source: USA Today, New York Post,