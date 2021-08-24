Taco Bell Names Lil Nas X Their First ‘Chief Impact Officer’

Montero Hill, the rapper known as Lil Nas X, is having the best summer. With his first studio album, Montero, set to release sometime this year, Lil Nas X’s first single has hit double platinum in the United States, he has featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s Pride issue, and he has become the top male rapper on Spotify with over 52 million listeners. In the two years since his rapping career took off, the 22-year-old rapper has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time.

Now, Lil Nas X has another achievement to add to the list, ‘Chief Impact Officer’ for Taco Bell. The position is, according to a press release from Taco Bell, “a newly created honorary role that will allow him to collaborate on the brand experience from the inside out.”

The press release also talks about how Lil Nas X used to work for Taco Bell in Atlanta in 2017. A couple of hours after the news about his partnership with the fast-food chain on Monday, August 23, Lil Nas X posted a tweet about it on his Twitter account.

life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again. https://t.co/Z0xWBdHIFS — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said concerning the rapper:

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

One of the first initiatives for Lil Nas X as ‘Chief Impact Officer’ is starring in a commercial for an ad campaign to relaunch Taco Bell’s breakfast menu in around 90% of the chain’s restaurants across the United States in mid-September.

