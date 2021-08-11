Lil Nas X Tops DaBaby As Spotify’s Top Male Rapper

Congratulations to Lil Nas X!

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer has just earned a new achievement. Lil Nas X has officially reached over 52 million+ listeners on Spotify. And even better, he has dethroned DaBaby as the most popular male rapper on the music streaming platform. As of August 10, Lil Nas X had 52.01million monthly listeners, while DaBaby had 51.88million monthly listeners. Not only is Lil Nas X now the most popular male rapper on the platform, but he’s also the 12th most listened-to artist in the world.

After hearing the news, Lil Nas X tweeted, “Wow, this is insane. This is the most I’ve ever had in my career. Thank [you] to everybody listening.”

wow this is insane. this is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening. 🤍 https://t.co/JbCmp8QFN3 — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 10, 2021

For LGBTQ fans, Lil Nas X’s win is a success for several reasons. Not only is it exciting to see the momentous success of an openly gay Black man, but he’s also overcome an artist who made recent controversial comments. While performing at last month’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, DaBaby made comments that furthered stigma around people who live with HIV and were also homophobic.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks, put a cell phone light in the air,” he said. “Fellas if you ain’t sucking a ni—a dick in the parking lot put yo cell phone lights in the air.”

DaBaby’s stage DJ then added, “Some of y’all ni—as suspect as a motherfucker, let’s be real.”

DaBaby then doubled down on his statement by releasing a music video where he held a piece of paper with “AIDS” printed on it. The artist then rapped the lyrics, “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

the irony in you beating DaBaby outta all people pic.twitter.com/eFVX5umzCL — thor ⚡ (@ThorGodONothin) August 10, 2021

While DaBaby has apologized, he’s only done so after several celebrities came out to condemn his words and several companies/festivals dropped their connection to him. Plus, he deleted the apology this past weekend.

One celebrity who publically criticized DaBaby’s words was Dua Lipa (who identifies as bisexual).

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Lipa said in an Instagram Story. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV and AIDS.”

Dua Lipa’s criticism is important as she’s a large reason why DaBaby was at the top of Spotify’s list. DaBaby featured in Dua Lip’s “Levitating” remix. The song has since hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, Dua Lupa is the fourth artist with the “most monthly listeners” on Spotify. This is why DaBaby has received so many listeners.

In the end, though, Lil Nas X has more listeners and more support. And his LGBTQ fans are happy to see it.

dababy hearing this pic.twitter.com/8PfVKqDLIw — lady halloweenie | 🐝 is coming (@h0rrybicth) August 11, 2021