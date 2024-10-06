Taking A Dive + Date Nights + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with out footballer Jake Williamson looking snack AF.

Advertisement

Sam Asghari was serving his best James Dean:

Ncuti Gatwa had a stylish night out with friends:

Advertisement

Lance Bass and hubby Michael Turchin looked snazzy on date night:

Advertisement

Armaan clearly does not skip chest day:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing had a Wisconsin cabin getaway weekend:

Jeff Ferreira visited the Pyramids in Egypt:

Advertisement

Felipe was just getting started at the gym…

Advertisement

…while Sterling Walker got it done:

Advertisement

We are loving the new ballad from out pop star Calum Scott – “My World.” (click pic to play).

Patrick McDonald and crew being big boyz near Big Bear:

Advertisement

Dé Hanno got his Folsom Fest on:

Advertisement

Cover model Kevin Davis was hard at work (click pic to play):

Advertisement

Michael Fortier found cool gym lighting for his requisite selfie:

DJ Jae Fusz looking dapper down in PV:

Advertisement

Bruno Baba attempted to dive in the pool (click pic to play):

Advertisement

And Curtis took a second to just sit and chill: