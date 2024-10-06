Taking A Dive + Date Nights + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with out footballer Jake Williamson looking snack AF.
Sam Asghari was serving his best James Dean:
Ncuti Gatwa had a stylish night out with friends:
Lance Bass and hubby Michael Turchin looked snazzy on date night:
Armaan clearly does not skip chest day:
Sam Cushing had a Wisconsin cabin getaway weekend:
Jeff Ferreira visited the Pyramids in Egypt:
Felipe was just getting started at the gym…
…while Sterling Walker got it done:
We are loving the new ballad from out pop star Calum Scott – “My World.” (click pic to play).
Patrick McDonald and crew being big boyz near Big Bear:
Dé Hanno got his Folsom Fest on:
Cover model Kevin Davis was hard at work (click pic to play):
Michael Fortier found cool gym lighting for his requisite selfie:
DJ Jae Fusz looking dapper down in PV:
Bruno Baba attempted to dive in the pool (click pic to play):
And Curtis took a second to just sit and chill: