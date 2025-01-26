Taking The Plunge + Working It Out + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Anton, who took it all in.

Chris Bednarik channeled ancient energy in the heart of the jungle:

Jeff Ribeiro said ‘hey:’

News guy Karl Schmid snuggled with his main guy:

Garrett Magee is dreaming of warmer days:

Thai said “good morning:”

Kevin Davis threw down a Friday night workout:

Furball Kal struck a pose:

Josh frequently becomes his frequency:

Anthony had a perfect day in Santa Monica:

Sam Cushing taking the plunge:

Sterling Walker is living his best life despite a recent injury:

Luis has a new neighbor:

Ramon calmed down:

Derrick Henry flexed around the world:

Zach did the pec dance: