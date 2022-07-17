Taron Egerton Gets Muscular For Latest Role in ‘Black Bird’

In Black Bird, Taron Egerton is showing off more than his acting skills. The 32-year-old British actor best known as Eggsy in the Kingsman films and playing Elton John in the 2019 biopic, Rocketman takes on a new role in the Apple TV+ limited series based on the 2010 autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin. Egerton, who plays the disgraced football star James Keene in the six-part series, got himself buff for the role.

The hard work Egerton did to get his body chiseled pays off as he is shown displaying his muscular physique in the series.

In an interview with the Australian show, The Sunday Project, Egerton explains how he got his body so buff:

“Lots of Weightlifting, an hour on the bike everyday…just depleting your calories and having enough time to get to the place you want to get. It was good, though. I have never done it to that extent before, but it was good.”

Thanks to Cocktails and Cocktalk and Twitter user Celebfest, we see how buff Egerton got. In a screengrab from the series, the British actor shows off his well-defined and beefy butt during a sex scene. Even though the lighting from the scene is low, Egerton’s perfectly sculpted posterior is a sight to behold and looks even more enticing with the photo lightened.

Taron Egerton in Black Bird pic.twitter.com/6UMn9lD6cC — Celebfest 2022 (@manfest2022) July 11, 2022

Black Bird is available to stream on Apple TV+ and the trailer for the series can be seen below.

