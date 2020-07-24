Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Eighth Studio Album ‘folklore’

Taylor Swift is taking a page out of Beyoncé’s playbook and releasing a surprise album on Friday, July 24th. The new album, folklore, is described by Swift as “an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.” folklore features 16 songs with 11 songs co-written or produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver co-writing and singing on one song.

Swift’s explanation for releasing her eighth album so soon is summed up on a graphic the singer put up on her Twitter account.

To commemorate folklore as her eighth album, Swift made eight different covers for the album: ‘in the trees,’ ‘in the weeds,’ ‘meet me behind the mall,’ ‘betty’s garden,’ ‘stolen lullabies,’ ‘hide-and-seek,’ ‘running like water,’ and ‘clandestine meetings.’

The video of the first single off of folklore, ‘cardigan,’ is directed by Swift herself and premiered on YouTube at midnight on the 24th.

The video (as of 8 am EDT) had 4.8 million views.

Fans, shook by the announcement, posted reactions to Swift’s surprise album.

Even Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang was all in for it while ruminating over songs from Swift’s previous album, Lover and other Swift songs.

These titles. We’re getting imagistic story-songs about cruising. pic.twitter.com/FE1mTgoZex — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) July 23, 2020

I'm buying [the] cardigan. — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) July 23, 2020

folklore jockstrap on backorder. — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) July 23, 2020

“Cruel Summer” deserved better. I won’t forget this. — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) July 23, 2020

The most ‘80s track on the album next to OOTW. DELIVERS on the promise. — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) July 23, 2020

