Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Teases on RWRB Movie

Hotties Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are starring in the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 LGBT romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue, and many are looking forward to it.

(c) Nicholas Galitzine’s Instagram: @nicholasgalitzine

Adding fuel to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming movie, Perez and Galitzine recently posted a little teaser on their respective Instagram accounts, and the two of them are oozing with chemistry.

“We’re having an ‘alright’ time,” Perez captioned on his post. Meanwhile, Galitzine wrote a similar caption saying, “Me and the bros are getting on just fine.”

The romantic comedy film follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) who is the Mexican-American son of the country’s newly elected female president, and his royal counterpart Prince Henry (Galitzine) who is a second-in-line British royal.

What started out as a hostile relationship, turned into a fake friendship, and eventually develops into a romance between the two, which makes for a whirlwind of events that will most likely make you laugh and fall in love.

(c) Twitter: @FilmUpdates

