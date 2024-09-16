Taylor Zakhar-Perez on Red, White, & Royal Blue & Emmy-nomination

Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son to Uma Thurman, who plays the first female president of the United States in Red, White & Royal Blue. Zakhar Perez plays the love interest to Nicholas Galitzine’s character–Prince Henry. The film has been well-received by viewers and fans of Casey McQuiston’s beloved LGBTQ+ romance novel for its faithful adaptation of the novel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor was a tall sight to see in head-to-toe Gucci for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet after Red, White, & Royal Blue was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie. Entertainment Tonight spoke with Zakhar-Perez and asked for any and all updates on the awaited sequel. The hunky and talented actor had this to say about the second installment:

“We are going to come through for the fans, but I know nothing. I still know nothing, and for a good reason because moments like this, when I just want to overshare, and because I like you so much, and I want to share…I’m happy that I don’t know.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the Emmy nomination for the royal franchise:

“It’s an everybody universal film, and I think going into it I had no expectations of being here [at the Emmy Awards], being nominated, and then a year later–I guess two years later, after you wrap, all this stuff starts happening, and so everything has just been icing on the cake.”

Advertisement

Taylor understands the impact Red, White, & Royal Blue has had on the fans, and many of its supporters are in awe of how the film was faithful to the original book. He shares with Deadline that he’s just like the rest of us–he knows absolutely NOTHING. He even joked that so far he’s only seen the word “treatment” on IMDB, sharing that he “hasn’t seen anything” since he “hasn’t been sent anything” yet. When asked what he hopes to see in the sequel, the actor shares:

Advertisement

“We only got to see a small slice of what these guys [referring to Alex and Prince Henry] can do independently, and so we can see now what they can do together is really exciting, and where he [Alex Claremont-Diaz] goes in his political career.”

The collector’s edition of the book has a bonus chapter which reveals Galitzine and Zakhar-Perez’ characters are planning a small private wedding. Prince Henry (Galitzine) continues his philanthropic work and abdicates his throne and the British line of succession while Alex (Zakhar-Perez) pursues a law degree.

Advertisement

Related: Taylor Zakhar Perez Talks About Nudity and Portraying LGBTQ+ Roles

Source: GQ