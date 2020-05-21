HOT

Why is Ruby Rose Leaving 'Batwoman'?

HOT

Did DC Jump The Shark With Its Constantine/King Shark Reveal?

TOP

Ricky Martin Strikes A Seductive Pose In A Very Revealing Outfit

TOP

IKEA Speaks Up After NSFW Video Recorded In-Store Goes Viral

‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Boys in the Band’ Star Charlie Carver Honored With GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award

by
Charlie Carver accepts GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award (Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from GLSEN’s YouTube Channel)

The cast of the upcoming Netflix film, Boys in the Band, got together remotely on Monday to honor fellow cast member, Charlie Carver, as the recipient of this year’s GLSEN Gamechanger Award.  Carver, whose previous acting credits include the ABC drama, Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf, came out in 2016.

View this post on Instagram

Pt 5: But what can I do? How can I participate? Honesty is probably a great step in the right direction. I now believe that by omitting this part of myself from the record, I am complicit in perpetuating the suffering, fear, and shame cast upon so many in the world. In my silence, I’ve helped decide for you too that to be gay is to be, as a young man (or young woman, young anyone), inappropriate for a professional career in the Arts (WHAAA???) So now, let the record show this- I self-identify as gay. And does that really matter anymore? As a young man, I needed a young man in Hollywood to say that- and without being a dick about it, I owe it to myself, more than anything, to be who I needed when I was younger. Happy 2016, and all my best to you and yours in the year ahead. And let the record show my twin brother is just as cool for being straight. Much Love, C

A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on

During his speech on Monday, Carver said:

 “Part of the reason why I decided to come out in 2016 was that I might help young people in their relationship to shame.  I didn’t want spectacle. I just wanted to reveal this part of myself and a kind of way I wish I’d been able to share all those years in school as a simple wonderful fact of who I was.”

Carver went on in his to explain, even though he had a loving and accepting family, he always feared if he let his guard down about his sexuality, it would bring “something swift and terrible.”

Carver wrote an article for Playboy in 2017 on how he came to terms with his sexuality.  Carver was also honored in 2017 with the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award.

Carver can be seen soon in Netflix’s adaption of the play, Boys in the Band, as well as in next year’s The Batman along with his twin brother, Max, in yet to be disclosed roles.

GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award is awarded every year to an individual/individuals who represent “the next generation making a difference for the LGBTQ community and around the world.”

Carver’s speech can viewed in full below.

 

 

Source: Huffington Post Queer Voices, Playboy,