‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Boys in the Band’ Star Charlie Carver Honored With GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award

The cast of the upcoming Netflix film, Boys in the Band, got together remotely on Monday to honor fellow cast member, Charlie Carver, as the recipient of this year’s GLSEN Gamechanger Award. Carver, whose previous acting credits include the ABC drama, Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf, came out in 2016.

During his speech on Monday, Carver said:

“Part of the reason why I decided to come out in 2016 was that I might help young people in their relationship to shame. I didn’t want spectacle. I just wanted to reveal this part of myself and a kind of way I wish I’d been able to share all those years in school as a simple wonderful fact of who I was.”

Carver went on in his to explain, even though he had a loving and accepting family, he always feared if he let his guard down about his sexuality, it would bring “something swift and terrible.”

Carver wrote an article for Playboy in 2017 on how he came to terms with his sexuality. Carver was also honored in 2017 with the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award.

Carver can be seen soon in Netflix’s adaption of the play, Boys in the Band, as well as in next year’s The Batman along with his twin brother, Max, in yet to be disclosed roles.

GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award is awarded every year to an individual/individuals who represent “the next generation making a difference for the LGBTQ community and around the world.”

Carver’s speech can viewed in full below.

Source: Huffington Post Queer Voices, Playboy,