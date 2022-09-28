Tenoch Huerta As Namor in ‘Wakanda Forever’ Has MCU Fans Gagging

We wonder if Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta has seen a huge upswing in his social media followers recently. Marvel fans were treated to a first look at the 41-year-old actor playing Namor in Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther.

Empire Magazine released an exclusive image of the aquatic prince and MCU fans are about to break the internet.

Huerta is no stranger to films appearing in almost 50 including The 33, The Forever Purge, Camino and Bel Canto. He has also appeared in Narcos: Mexico on Netflix. The Days of Grace actor spoke about the importance of him playing Namor at the San Diego Comic-Con explaining,

“I’m excited and I’m so happy to be here. I want to say something really fast about inclusion. I come from the hood and, thanks to the inclusion, I’m here. I wouldn’t be here without inclusion. A lot of kids in the hood are here looking at us dreaming to be here. And they’re going to make it. They’re going to make it.”

The main plot of Wakanda Forever will center around the death of king T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away tragically at the age of 43 from colon cancer in 2020. According to Queerty,

“In the wake of the Black Panther’s passing, the leaders of the technologically advanced African kingdom must fight to protect their home from invading forces. Among such threats is Namor, the leader of an undersea civilization known as Tamoclan, fighting to save his people.”

With 220k followers on Instagram that number is sure to grow in the weeks leading up to the film’s release. Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11.

Until then guess we will just have to troll Huerta’s Instagram for sexy photos. Not a problem!