Meet The Hot New Guys In The MCU

Hot New Guys In The MCU

Marvel Studios held another panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend. And the company was overflowing with news about the franchise’s upcoming projects! This includes the news that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November will close out the current phase of projects, that Bill Murry’s joining the MCU, and more. We even got some LGBTQ representation news thrown in.

But what about the hot men who’ll be acting in the upcoming Phase 5 (and the rest of 4)? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. If you’re wondering which actors are going to appear in the MCU next and where to follow them on Instagram, this is the place for you.

So without further ado, let’s get to the hot new men of the MCU.

Tenoch Huerta (Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Ben Mendelsohn (An Unannounced role in Secret Invasion)

Killian Scott (An Unannounced role in Secret Invasion)

Chaske Spencer (An Unannounced role in Echo)

Cody Lightning (An Unannounced role in Echo)

Rafael Casal (An Unannounced role in Loki Season 2)

Park Seo-joon (An Unannounced role in The Marvels)

Will Poulter (Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3)

Mahershala Ali (Blade in Blade)

Aaron Pierre (An Unannounced role in Blade)

Anthony Ramos (An Unannounced role in Ironheart)

Manny Montana (An Unannounced role in Ironheart)

Honorable Mentions

Unforunately, not every actor has an Instagram account. That includes actors who are joining the MCU. Despite that, we still wanna give a shoutout to these actors. This includes Alex Livinalli (playing Attuma in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Billy Murry (An Unannounced role in Ant:Man and The Wasp: Quantumania), Kingsley Ben-Adir (An Unannounced role in Secret Invasion), Christopher McDonald (An Unannounced role in Secret Invasion), Dermot Mulroney (United States President Ritson in Secret Invasion), and Alden Ehrenreich (An Unannounced role in Ironheart).