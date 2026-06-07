‘Test’ Brings Same Sex Attraction and Faith Into Bodybuilding

Test may look like a bodybuilding drama on the surface, but the upcoming film appears to be aiming for something much bigger.

Written by and starring Brock Yurich and directed by Sam McConnell, Test dives into a world rarely explored on screen with this level of intimacy: the intersection of bodybuilding, masculinity, religion, substance abuse, and same sex attraction.

Its tagline says it all: “Perfection has its limits.”

The film follows Eddie, a small-town Ohio bodybuilder determined to make something of himself. Under the guidance of a renowned coach, he throws himself into the pursuit of physical perfection. But as his muscles grow, so do the pressures surrounding him.

And those pressures are coming from all directions.

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Chasing the Perfect Body

Bodybuilding has always occupied a unique place in popular culture.

It celebrates discipline, sacrifice, and physical achievement. Yet it can also become a world where identity becomes tied to appearance and self-worth becomes measured in percentages of body fat and inches of muscle.

That tension appears to sit at the center of Test.

According to comments reported by Variety, the filmmakers wanted to create an authentic look at bodybuilding culture while exploring what happens when the pursuit of perfection begins to consume someone from the inside out.

Eddie believes sculpting the perfect physique is his path to success. The problem is that while his exterior becomes stronger, his internal struggles become harder to ignore.

Faith, Family, and Forbidden Feelings

What makes Test particularly intriguing is how many difficult conversations it seems willing to have at once.

Tammy Blanchard plays Joanne, Eddie’s deeply religious mother, whose beliefs appear destined to collide with her son’s evolving identity. The trailer hints at emotional family conflict, including one heartbreaking moment in which Joanne is seen desperately calling for medical help for her son.

Meanwhile, Glee star Matthew Morrison steps into the role of Pastor Gregg, adding another layer to the film’s exploration of faith and morality.

Then there is Eddie’s relationship with fellow bodybuilder Mike.

Footage highlighted by Variety suggests that the two share an intimate connection that becomes increasingly difficult to hide. When an old girlfriend discovers them sharing a private moment, the film appears poised to confront questions surrounding sexuality, secrecy, and self-acceptance.

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A Different Kind of Queer Story

One of the reasons Test stands out is because it places queer themes within an environment not often associated with LGBTQ storytelling.

Bodybuilding is traditionally linked with hypermasculinity, competition, and rigid expectations of what men should be. By placing same sex attraction within that world, the film has an opportunity to challenge assumptions while exploring how complicated masculinity can be.

The addition of substance abuse themes further raises the stakes, suggesting that Eddie’s battle is not just external but deeply personal.

Why We’re Interested

At its core, Test seems less interested in muscles than in the emotional cost of chasing perfection.

Whether that perfection comes from religion, bodybuilding, family expectations, or society’s ideas about masculinity, Eddie appears caught between who he is and who he thinks he needs to become.

And honestly? That sounds far more compelling than another sports movie about winning trophies.

If Test delivers on its promise, it could spark conversations far beyond the gym floor, reminding audiences that the hardest battles are often the ones happening beneath the surface.

Test is playing at the Provincetown Film Festival on June 11 and 13.