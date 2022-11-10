The Adorable Triple Threats Have Been Together Since 2016

Glee actor Kevin McHale and his boyfriend, Broadway actor Austin P. McKenzie took to Instagram to celebrate their six-year anniversary. The adorable couple posted an array of photos highlighting their life together with one photo seeing them sans clothing.

The two actors met in 2016 while they were both filming the LGBTQ limited series When We Rise, written by Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black. McKenzie portrayed gay icon and activist Cleve Jones in the series, which unfortunately bombed in the ratings. McHale, best known for playing Artie Abrams on Glee was once a member of a boy band. He publically came out in 2018.

The Insta post includes numerous photos of the two eating, drinking, kissing, and just hanging out being super cute and chill. You know regular day-to-day stuff! The number 6 and a tag to Austin’s account are the only caption for the post.

McHale just finished competing on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race finishing in 4th place narrowly missing a spot in the grand finale. His drag alter ego, Chic-Li-Fay, competed against his best friend and frequent co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

