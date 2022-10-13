‘Glee’ Docuseries to Reveal Untold Truths Behind the Hit Series

A currently untitled ‘Glee’ docuseries is coming our way, and Discovery+ has officially partnered with ID to uncover the true stories behind the hit series.

The upcoming documentary series will have three parts from Ample Entertainment, and it promises to share the untold stories from both the main cast and production crew during the show’s run from 2009 to 2015.

Furthermore, the three-part docuseries also aims to explore the controversies that surrounded Fox’s musical comedy series, including the deaths of main cast members Cory Monteith and Mark Salling.

After ‘Glee’ ended, another tragedy from one of the cast took place when Naya Rivera passed away during a boat trip with her son Josey Dorsey. Dorsey survived, but unfortunately, Rivera couldn’t save herself.

There’s also Lea Michele’s bullying allegations, during and after the series, claimed by multiple cast members, including Samantha Marie Ware who said that Michele caused “traumatic microaggressions” when they worked together.

In fact, fellow ‘Glee’ alum Chris Colfer threw shade on Michele’s Broadway show ‘Funny Girl’ during his appearance in a recent episode of ‘The Michelle Collins Show.’ The show’s host Collins asked him if he’d join her to see the show in New York City, and to that, the actor responded:

“Oh, no, are you seeing Funny Girl? Oh. My day suddenly just got so full.”

“I saw Six last night, and that was amazing,” he continued.

Collins then directly asked:

“So, you’re not seeing [Funny Girl] is my guess, while you’re in town?”

“No, I can be triggered at home,” Colfer answered.

