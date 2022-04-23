The “All-Stars 7” Trailer Just Dropped During The “Drag Race” Finale

As we anxiously watched the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 tonight to see who would be crowned the ‘Next Drag Race Superstar’ (no spoilers yet), the first full-length trailer for the upcoming season of All Stars 7 premiered. While it showcased a little bit more of the eight crowned winners competing to be the “Queen of All Queens”, it also showed us some of the unbelievable talent heading to the main stage this season. Cameron Diaz is taking a place at the judges table, and one of he original supermodels, Naomi Campbell stomps the Drag Race runway herself, in what looks to be the premiere episode. Celebrity guest judges include Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow and Hannah Einbinder, Wheel of Fortune legend Vanna White is takes a turn on Drag Race, while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi returns to RuPaul’s Drag Race to ask the queens, “Can I get an Amen”?

The already-announced roster of the eight former winners returning to compete for the title “Queen of All Queens” include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly.

Herstory in the making! 💎 Eight legendary winners compete for the ultimate crown when #AllStars7 starts streaming MAY 20 on @paramountplus ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hcNF37z6Bi — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2022

As previously announced, brand new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” are going to be available to stream on Paramount + each week. Leading up to the premiere of All Stars 7, VH1 will be airing Countdown To All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby, a four-episode special where eight different fan favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will be watching and reacting to queens from All Stars Season 7‘s most fabulous moments. “Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby” airs Friday April 29th-May 20th at 8pm ET/PT (as well as on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube account)

Follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on Instagram