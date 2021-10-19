The Australian Actor Gets Seriously Ripped For ‘Extraction 2’

Hunky Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, is no stranger to the gym. The Ghostbusters actor has spoken about the grueling training regimens he has endured for movie roles including the Thor series and the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic. But it’s the sequel to the Netflix blockbuster action hit Extraction where Hemsworth is getting jacked AF! Just look at the photo he posted on his social media.

“Six weeks out from shooting on Extraction 2 feelin good and ready. Shout out to my team at @centrfit for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof rig”

Hemsworth routinely gives shout-outs to his training team, Centrfit, with their tagline even being, “Chris Hemsworth’s team in one app.”

Cinema Blend has reported that filming for Extraction 2, “was originally scheduled to kick off last month in Sydney, Australia. Production plans were forced to change, however, due to COVID-19-related lockdown concerns in the country. As a result, filming is now set to begin in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.”

As mentioned above, Hemsworth is always bulking up for one role or another. Instinct reported on his training regimen last month. {I know what I will be watching tonight, hello Extraction!} In June, Hemsworth celebrated the end of filming Thor by showing his followers a “super relaxed photo,” before thanking the cast and crew of the film.

Here’s hoping Hemsworth keeps taking action hero-type movie roles!

Sources: Mens Health, Cinema Blend