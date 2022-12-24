The Battle for the Netflix Number One Spot Has Hottie Vs. Hottie

In the battle to stand atop the Netflix most watched charts Wednesday Addams finally met her match. After reigning at the top of the ratings for weeks and tallying over 1.02 billion hours viewed the Tim Burton helmed series was bested by super sexy spies. I mean who else do you think can beat Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta Jones and Cristina Ricci?

The Recruit, follows “a fledgling CIA lawyer gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name.” The hot AF cast includes Netflix superstar Noah Centineo star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved series.

Within hours of The Recruit debuting fans were blowing up social media heaping praises on the series showing “CIA agents like you have never seen before.” Don’t feel too bad for the Addams family it is now the second most popular series ever on the streaming site Netflix. And who is sitting atop every other Netflix show ever made? That feel-good, light-hearted cute show Dahmer. Yep people can just not get enough of watching a psychopath seduce and kill over and over. Thats a hard pass for me, you all know I will be pressing play on Emily in Paris as soon as I submit this piece.

The Recruit also stars Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Nathan Fillion, and Laura Haddock. Wonder if it has staying power and if it will try to catch Dahmer and Wednesday sitting pretty at numbers one and two. Only two other shows in Netflix history have crossed the one billion hours mark. Any guesses? Stranger Things Season 4 and Squid Game have achieved that milestone.

Centineo adds another hit series to his already impressive resume. The Fosters actor has starred in Black Adam, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and Swiped. Reviews on his performance are mixed, but reviews on his looks all agree The Perfect Date actor is as hot as they come.

Two writers on the Netflix series the Recruit were Lebanese American.

Any Instincters watching The Recruit?

