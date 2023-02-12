The Defensive Back Spoke On A GLAAD Panel At Super Bowl Event

It looks like Byron Perkins is enjoying the perks of his newfound fame. The 6’3”, 190 pounds defensive back for the Hampton University Pirates, spoke on a NFL panel in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion within professional sports.

Powered by Yahoo Sports and GLAAD, the league hosted an event to spotlight not only inclusion and diversity, but specifically the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ+ members within their own organization — including the players, coaches and all league personnel. Byron Perkins, who is the first openly gay football athlete at a HBCU, spoke on the panel alongside R.K. Russell and Justine Simone Lindsay (the NFL’s first openly trans cheerleader, Carolina Panthers).

‘A Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL’ took place at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix and had a handful of stars. Betty Who performed at the event and there were plenty of notables in attendance, including Lance Bass, recent Big Brother winner Taylor Hale, Shaun T, Top Chef alum Justin Sutherland, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

GLAAD hopes that these events and panels continues to promote representation and the power of visibility. Believing that professional sports can drive LGBTQ+ acceptance forward and help combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, including amateur and student athletes.

Byron Perkins will certainly be a part of that change, with appearances on the Tamron Hall show and now NFL Super Bowl events, it seems like he will be a voice for change.

Source: Los Angeles Blade