The Defensive End Is The 1st (And Only) Out Active Player In NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Carl Nassib according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Nassib famously came out as gay last June becoming the first (and only) out active player in the NFL. The decision to release the 6-year veteran doesn’t appear to have anything to do with his coming out and all to do with freeing up salary cap space.

Raiders are releasing DE Carl Nassib, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Carl Nassib will be designated a post June 1 release, saving the Raiders $8 million against the cap, per source. But Nassib free to find another team now. https://t.co/vdpUJ29QAz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Nassib had one year left on his three-year $25 million contract with the Raiders signed in 2020. Nassib signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 2020. Come June 1 he will be a free agent again.

According to ESPN, “The release of Nassib was not unexpected and will come with a post-June 1 designation, which will give the Raiders a salary-cap savings of $8 million at the time.”

And Marcus Mosher of Yahoo Sports writes, “At just the age of 28, and with multiple years of starting experience, he shouldn’t have any trouble finding a job soon.”

Cyd Zeigler of Outsports concurs:

Seeing reports that Carl Nassib is being released by the Raiders. There is absolutely zero reason to believe it has anything to do with him being gay. Almost every NFL player goes through this, some many times. He'll be back with another team. And the NFL will be better for it. — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) March 16, 2022

Nassib thrilled his fans when he forced a fumble in overtime during the 2021 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The strip sack led to a game-winning touchdown for the Raiders just two plays later. In 13 games last season, he had 21 tackles with 1.5 sacks.

The website Pro Football Focus rated Nassib as the fifth-highest rated Raiders defensive player last season.

Nassib was a 3rd round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after playing for Penn State. He moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His career stats include 22 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 16 passes defended.

Nassib came out via an Instagram video on June 21, 2021. In his announcement, he also shared he had donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the advocacy and support group for LGBTQ+ teens at risk for death by suicide.

For years, many NFL pundits claimed having an out player would be “disruptive” to team cohesion. But there doesn’t appear to have been any fallout from Nassib’s coming out. Immediately following his announcement, Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN: “It’s 2021. All the more power to Carl. It doesn’t change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider.”

Earlier this month, the Raiders matched his $100K donation to The Trevor Project.

(source: ESPN)