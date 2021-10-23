The ‘Drag Race Italia’ Pit Crew & Judges Panel Have Been Announced

As both Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are both currently airing, we are seeing unique and inventive queens and dynamic runway looks and perspectives on drag. While our Drag Race dance card might look seemingly full, loyal fans of the multiple Emmy-winning, reality tv juggernaut are about to say ciao to a brand new crop of queens and panel of judges, direct from one of the most glamorous locales in the world; prepare to welcome Drag Race Italia.

While we finally have received some information on both the host and the judges panel, the reveal of the Drag Race Italia Pit Crew last week is truly what has some Drag Race fans already saying “ciao bello” to this brand new crop of Pit Crew members. The scorching Italia Pit Crew consists of Ricardo Trull, Marco Foltran, Marco DaRoit, and Gigi and it won’t be long before you get to meet them (along with the unannounced Drag Race Italia cast and the judges panel) when Drag Race Italia premieres on Discovery+ in Italy and on WOW Presents Plus in other territories in later this year.

As for the panel that will be judging our Italia queens weekly, a famed queen in her own right has been tapped to host the Drag Race Italia iteration. Priscilla, a former Miss Drag Queen Italy 2007 & unofficial ‘Queen of Mykonos’ (seen frequently at Mykonos hotspot JackieO’) has been tapped to join iconic queens like Brooke Lynn Hytes and Supremme de Luxe, who are hosting international versions of RuPaul’s Drag Race of their own (Canada and Spain respectively). Subsequently, it has been announced that Italian actress Chiara Francini and Italian television personality Tommaso Zorzi (winner of the Italian version of Celebrity Big Brother titled Grande Fratello) would be rounding out the judges panel for this sure to be action packed (or, “pieno de azione”) new Drag Race iteration.

