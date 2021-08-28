The Gay Adult Film Stars That Set The Blueprint For Gay Porn Today

With all of recent controversy surrounding OnlyFans (and what many people were saying about the company and their lack of respect and consideration for sex workers), we just wanted to make it clear… that not only do we respect sex workers and performers – but we appreciate them!

Whether you started an OnlyFans account last month or you collaborate with major studios, we appreciate you. Whether you’re the star in the scene making that money (while taking the money shot), or you’re the genius that’s producing behind the scenes, we appreciate you.

So we decided to pay respect to some of the biggest stars that have put themselves out there and have paved the way for many performers today, from both the past and present. Here’s a list of 21 Gay Porn Icons that have kept us entertained throughout the years.

COLTON FORD

This well endowed performer can easily be thrown into the debate of Daddy of all Daddies, Colton Ford (real name Glenn Soukesian) has starred in many celebrated gay films. He won the Gay Performer of the Year honor at the 2003 GayVN Awards. Ford has also ventured into an acting and singing career. He has performed in scripted television shows, on off-broadway and has released dance/club music as recently as of this summer.

BOBBY BLAKE

This legend has appeared in more than 100 adult films. Not only did Blake (real name Edgar Gaines) dominate the industry, he dominated a lot of his costars in the bedroom (or alley, dungeon, jail cell… you get the point). Blake retired from porn in 2001 and has detailed his life in porn in his 2008 autobiography My Life in Porn: The Bobby Blake Story. Blake now resides in Atlanta, Georgia and owns a security training business.

ZEB ATLAS

This Body Building Greek God was quite the sight for sore eyes during his adult entertainment career from 2003-2012. Atlas (real name Andy Bick) has worked for major studios like Raging Stallion Studios and Falcon Studios. Clocking in at 6’3’, 225 pounds and slanging a perfect c—k, Atlas has starred in dozens of films.

BRENT EVERETT

Brent Everett was one of the most popular adult stars in the early to mid 2000’s. As the years have gone on, Everett has went from twink to twunk to full on gym jock status. He’s been seen in scenes in just about every scenario and position. Working with major studios from 2003-2010, Everett went on to start his own website and has since joined the platform Just For Fans.

CODY CUMMINGS

Cody Cummings identifies as Bisexual. He has starred in countless adult films, both in gay and heterosexual productions (and very often merging the two for bisexual threesomes). Cummings (real name Kevin Lengyel), has been deemed an All American Stud. He has been featured on multiple covers of Men Magazine and has worked with major adult studios. He still dabbles in sectors of the adult entertainment industry but now maintains a career as a personal trainer and health coach.

MARC WILLIAMS

It’s just something about those southern men. Williams was born in 1980 in Louisiana. While he may only stand at 5’7”, Williams has an impressive 10” d—k. He has worked for a myriad of big name studios and was deemed a Dom Top in the industry with an affinity for leather.

ANTONIO BIAGGI

Puerto Rican papi. Antonia Davila, better known by his stage name Antoni Biaggi was born in 1978 in Puerto Rico before settling in Florida as a young adult. He has performed in countless scenes but has made the jump to producer and entrepreneur. Biaggi made his debut in the 2007 Raging Stallion film Grunts. He has collaborated with major studios but now owns and operate his own website. Biaggi has taken his talents to the stage, producing and starring in a (sort of) one man show Antonio Biaggi’s Naughty & Nuts!.

LANDON CONRAD

This All American muscular jock (and now) retired performer has starred in a number of films. Chiseled jaw line, perfect cut c—k and equally dominant and submissive energy – Conrad (born in 1978 in Salt Lake City, Utah) was the it boy for quite a few years. He was a muse for Falcon Studios and has been named as Gay Performer of the Year at the XBIZ Awards.

ADAM KILLIAN

This sex siren was born in 1975 in Monterey, California. Killian has starred in dozens of films and has received multiple honors and awards for his diverse work in gay porn. He started his career in adult entertainment in 2003. His most prolific work in porn has been with studio Lucas Entertainment, where he has starred in over 55 films. Killian still performs (collaborating with both professional and amateur performers), shifting most of his work to his own Onlyfans and Just For Fans platforms.

AL PARKER

One of the OG’s of the game, Al Parker (real name Drew Okum) was born in1952 in Massachusetts. He achieved gay icon status throughout the 70’s and 80’s for his work. A lot of his work was inspired by his visit to Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 – where Parker had a lot of spontaneous sexual encounters, the most notable in the back of a van in which Parker re-enacted in several of his adult scenes. He starred in several movies for Colt studios before starting his own studio with his longtime partner Steve Taylor. After Taylor’s death (due to complications from AIDS), Parker began producing safe sex films. Parker shortly after died of complications from AIDS in San Francisco in 1992.

FRANCOIS SAGAT

Known for his distinctive scalp tattoo, Francois Sagat was born in 1979 in Cognac, France. His first adult film feature was at the age of 25, under the stage name Azzedine. He moved to the United States shortly after and gained notoriety in the film Arabesque for Raging Stallion, using his birth name. He is most known for his collaboration with Titan Media studios, where he has starred in, produced and directed adult films. Sagat was named Best Performer of the Year at the 2007 GayVN Awards. After a short lived (three year) retirement, Sagat returned back to the gay porn industry in 2017 and continues to release new productions both professionally and on his Just For Fans platform.

MICHAEL LUCAS

This Russian adult star achieved astronomical heights of success in the gay porn industry. Born in Moscow in 1972, Michael Lucas graduated college with a degree in law and was a successful model appearing on countless European magazines before making the leap to adult entertainment. He got his start in America with Falcon Studios before he founded his own successful studio, Lucas Entertainment. Lucas has received numerous nominations and awards in the adult video industry (during his career from 1996-2011), as a performer, director and producer. Lucas was inducted into the GayVN Hall of Fame in 2009. Lucas continues to work behind the scenes, producing and directing content for his studio.

DIESEL WASHINGTON

Standing at 6’6”, weighing 250 pounds and slangin’ 10 cut inches – Diesel Washington was bound to dominate the industry, as a Dom Top. Born in 1976, this Brooklyn, New York native worked in the industry from 2006-2016. This dark chocolate stud has been contracted by some of the biggest studios, including Falcon Studios, Raging Stallion, Lucas Entertainment and Titan Media (where he was exclusively contracted for a number of years).

JEFF STRYKER

Jeff Stryker, born in 1962 in Carmi, Illinois, is known for his legendary career as an adult entertainment performer – starring in bisexual, gay and straight adult films. Stryker is best known as one of the best selling performers for Vivid Entertainment. One of the first adult stars to expand into the merchandising field, Stryker had a line of dildos and action figures. He has appeared on numerous adult magazine covers and have starred in dozens of films. He has been inducted into the AVN, GayvVN, Grabby and Hustler Hall of Fame.

ROCCO STEELE (PRESENT)

Rocco Steele decided to leave corporate America to pursue a career in the gay porn industry in 2014 – and there has been no looking back since. Steele has had a meteoric rise to the Top (no pun intended), as he has amassed a huge following on social media and is one of the most sought after performers in the industry. I’m sure his 10”x7” endowment has had a little something to do with that popularity. Steele was born in 1964 in Ohio, he moved to New York City after he graduated college. After working in retail corporate for 14 years, Steele bulldozed his way into the gay porn industry. He has worked for renowned studios such as Lucas Entertainment, Raging Stallion, Tim Tales, Butch Dixon, Raw Fuck Club and Treasure Island Media. In the spring of 2015 he opened his own production studio, Rocco Steele Studios. He has since launched his own line of underwear, sex toys and even his own lube. You can see the majority of Steele’s latest adult scenes on his 4myFans and Just For Fans platform.

CADE MADDOX (PRESENT)

Cade Maddox has made quite the name for himself in the gay porn industry, in just a few short years. Maddox (who was born in 1988 in Gautier, Mississippi), has worked with just about every major (and minor) studio out there. The muscled country jock is a Total Top in his scenes and has collaborated with everyone who’s anyone. He won the 2021 GayVN Favorite C—k Award. Maddox produces amateur videos, which can be seen on his Onlyfans, Just For Fans and Pornhub accounts.

RHYHEIM SHABAZZ (PRESENT)

Rhyheim Shabazz stands at an impressive 6’3”, 185 pounds and boasts a 9” d—k. No wonder why he is one of the most popular adult stars and content creators in the industry today. Born in 1981 in New Jersey, Shabazz has gained a following of over 1 million followers on Twitter. He has worked with studios such as Cocky Boys, Tim Tales and Men.com – but the majority of his films can be seen on his highly popular OnlyFans platform.

ARMOND RIZZO (PRESENT)

Good things come in small packages. I guess that saying can be applied to the 4’11” (mostly bottom) adult performer Armond Rizzo. Born in 1990 in Aurora, Illinois – Rizzo served in the United States Navy before entering the adult entertainment industry. He made his debut in a scene for Randy Blue in 2013 and moved onto Raging Stallion studios from there. Rizzo has won a GayVN and a Grabby award for his work and is one of the most searched entertainers on the adult site Pornhub. Rizzo continues to do professional shoots but also produces his own content for his Just For Fans.

MAX KONNOR (PRESENT)

Max Konnor was born in 1986 in Maryland but grew up in Georgia. Possessing a muscular build at only 5’6”, Konnor’s 10” d—k has made him one of the most popular performers of the last decade. He started his career in 2009 and since has become a multiple award winning performer. Konnor has worked for major studios, starring in dozens of films. He continues to work professionally and produce his content for his amateur channels. He also started a boutique management company for diverse adult performers in the adult entertainment industry.

ALEX ROMAN (PRESENT)

Born in 1995, this European performer has an affinity for extremely well endowed men. Alex Roman has starred in multiple scenes for Tim Tales. Roman started his career in 2017 and has quickly made a name for himself in the industry and on social media (with over 300k Twitter followers). He continues to star in scenes for major studios but the majority of his work can be seen in his AR Vidz amateur scenes on his OnlyFans, where he collaborates with other content creators from all over the globe.

TIM KRUGER (PRESENT)

This endowed German Ginger is one of the most successful men in the industry. Born in 1981 in Dusseldorf, Germany – Tim Kruger started his career in 2007. Early in his career, he worked for a number of studios like Lucas Entertainment and Hot House before starting his own company, Tim Tales. Kruger still acts in scenes, where he dominates bottoms with his massive 10” uncut c—k, but he mainly focuses on producing and directing. Tim Tales has employed many performers in it’s unscripted productions (a handful of them have even been mentioned on this very list). With nearly half a million Twitter followers, Kruger’s popularity continues to grow globally.

These ICONS are not ranked in any particular order, they are simply worthy of a mention on this list of notable talent. With that said, there are many names that could’ve easily been placed on this list. What gay porn entertainer(s) would you add to our list of icons?