The Idea Of Cutting Porn Out Of OnlyFans Offerings Was Short-Lived

We were all shocked when OnlyFans decided to drive away from porn on its platform. It was like a restaurant shutting down take out and delivery during a pandemic. The move was laughable, cryable, and just Bad Business Moves 101. Yes, there are other platforms that you could have jumped to to watch your favorite f*boy do his thing for you for $9.99 a month. We even talked to Austin Wolf about the seriously flawed business plan. We shared that exclusive Instagram Live Interview in our post One Of Porn’s Moguls Speaks on OnlyFans’ Decision To Ban Sexualize Content.

But oh my. How fast companies realize they f-ed up. For today, the company’s decision was reversed.

Maybe OnlyFans was just doing a publicity stunt? Maybe they wanted more attention so they announced the pure and pristine future plans, but just to reverse it in less than a week? Maybe they were reborn and found the Jesus? Maybe it’s the Brits just being wacky?

Supposedly, the main reason OnlyFans had plans to ban pornography from its service was to comply with policies of its banking partners. But within less than a week later after the U.K. content-creator subscription site had announced the change, they apparently are all set with the banks?

Here’s the tweet that was released today.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

So why does an online service need to bend to the needs and desires of banks?

OnlyFans may have been able to resolve its conflict with banks, some of which had refused to do business with the site, by going public with the issue — and publicizing the large amount of money that flows through the site, on the order of $300 million in payouts per month. OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely put the blame for the porn ban on banks in an interview with the Financial Times published Aug. 24, saying that banks including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, and the U.K.’s Metro Bank had cut off OnlyFans’ ability to pay creators. The decision by OnlyFans to ban porn had infuriated sex workers who have relied on the site to support themselves. In frustration, some adult creators had already nixed their OnlyFans pages and moved to alternate platforms. Founded in 2016, the site claims to have more than 130 million registered users and over 2 million creators. – Variety.com

When we heard of the porn ban, many of us thought that OnlyFans was going to go to the more wholesome route and start being a site where we could see more content from movie/television/sports stars and get to know them a little better (but not biblically).

But OnlyFans grew in popularity mainly because of its porn-friendly policy. I mean, that’t the only reason some of keep our Twitter accounts to this day.

And OnlyFans has no desire to stop the push to not have porn, but they’re just going to do it on its OnlyFans Television, or OFTV. This month it officially launched OFTV, a streaming app that excludes sexually explicit content, in part to obtain distribution on platforms that disallow porn. OFTV is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs.

So, we guess it was all money driven, but once you show someone the porn receipts, money helps make better business decisions.

Source: Variety.com