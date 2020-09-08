“The Golden Girls” Get Reimagined With An All-Black Cast Of Hollywood Titans

Reboots are all the rage nowadays, and the more beloved the series, the more concerned we are about a possible reimagining of one of our beloved series touchstones. We have heard rumblings of a Designing Women reboot, and Jane Lynch talked publicly (if not prematurely) about rebooting The Golden Girls with Cyndi Lauper. While we wait for our favorite Miami quartet to get the full reboot for the new generation that they deserve, it looks like we may be getting a taste of what a Golden Girls reboot might look like today.

Tracee Ellis Ross announced that she would be joining a an all-black cast rendition of The Golden Girls, alongside Alfre Woodard, Regina King, and Sanaa Lathan. The image presented indicated that perhaps Ross will appear as the innocent farm-raised Rose, King will play sarcastic Dorothy, Woodard will portray matriarch Sophia, and Lathan will play the vamp-tastic Blanche. The show will kick off 6pm on Tuesday September 8th, with the virtual watch party launching the series Zoom Where It Happens. Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) is on board to direct and Lena Waithe hosts, with the organization Color Of Change being showcased.

One thing we are not clear on is the premise of the episode. There are literally seasons of material to mine from for the ladies to recreate, but in today’s culture and with an all-black cast, seeing how these beloved characters would react to modern day situations would be an interesting take on our favorite Miami ladies.

Sign in here and tune in 6pmET/PT for the virtual watch party kicking off Zoom Where It Happens