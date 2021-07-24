The “Homosexual Leaning” Neo-Nazi Is Going To Prison

The British man who wanted to exterminate gays just been sentenced. And that’s after he came out as bisexual.

Andrew Dymock has been sentenced to seven years in prison and three years in probation for spreading Neo-Nazi propaganda. Specifically, Andrew Dymock was convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of possessing racially inflammatory material, one of stirring up racial hatred, and one of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.

According to BBC News, Dymock was sentenced by Judge Mark Dennis QC on Wednesday, July 21. While sentencing Dymock, the judge noted that the accused was “intelligent” but “wholly misguided” and “driven by an extremist mindset” toward “hatred and bigotry.”

“It is clear you were a leader and not a follower,” Judge Dennis added. “Despite all the advantages of a good education and family upbringing you chose, at the age of 20, to take the path of dreadful bigotry, intolerance and hatred towards other members of our society solely on the basis of their race, creed, or sexual orientation.”

He continued, “In setting up and running the website and Twitter account for your extremist cause, you were prepared to inflame such vile prejudices in others and to promote and encourage hatred and violence towards other human beings in furtherance of your distorted and wicked cause.”

In June of 2018, Dymock was arrested on 15 criminal charges after he spread rhetoric from the System Resistance Network (SRN) online. He did so while studying at Aberystwyth University. One such piece of propaganda was a self-written 2017 article called “Homosexuality: The Eternal Social Menace.” In the article, Dymock stated that gay people “are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good.”

Another video from SRN encouraged people to “join your local Nazis” while depicting masked men performing the Nazi salute. He also shared the image of a pumpkin with a Swastika cut into it sitting outside a Cardiff police station.

After being arrested by police and undergoing trial, however, Dymock told the court that he identifies as “bisexual but lean[s] toward being homosexual.” Dymock did so while wearing a pride flag pin on his lapel.

But, again, the 24-year-old’s pleas, as well as the pleas of his parents for a lenient sentencing, have not been heard. Though, Dymock will be eligible for release based on a future evaluation.

Source: BBC News, iNews,