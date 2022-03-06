The Hunky Country Singer Models Swimwear From His Own Brand

Country music singer Steve Grand is heating up the internet this weekend as photos from his recent stint as the cover model for DNA Magazine have gone viral. And why not, the All-American Boy singer looks HOT AF and ripped in just a white swimsuit, from his own swimwear line, GrandAxis.

The Not The End of Me singer has long been a favorite of ours here at Instinct magazine. In December 2020, Grand spoke to contributing writer Michael Cook about the release of his holiday song, I’ll Be Home For Christmas saying,

“The first song I thought of doing was ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’, and as I sat down to play it through, it struck me how this song feels like it could have been written about 2020 with loved ones having to remain separated during the holidays because of COVID-19 restrictions, or even worse, because a loved one has succumbed to the virus.”

He was also our #1 favorite Instagram Hottie of the Year back in 2013. Why 2013? That was the year he catapulted to fame with the release of All-American Boy! Here is what we wrote about him back then and still love about him today,

“We already made our adoration for Steve Grand’s work in 2013 known by selecting him as our Leading Men cover star back in November, but there’s no question the boundary-breaking country singer deserves more accolades. He got the nation talking (and the gay community dreaming) with his thought-provoking “All American Boy” music video over summer and we can’t wait to see more (in all senses of the word, please?) of Steve in 2014.”

Think I need to buy some bathing suits today! Summer is right around the corner.