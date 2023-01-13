‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Opens Up About Gender Identity

‘The Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey has been promoting for their new TV series ‘The Last of Us,’ and they revealed in an interview with The New York Times that their gender has “always been very fluid.”

The 19-year-old English actress goes for “non-binary” when it’s an option stating,

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

“I’m very much just a person,” they added.

Moreover, Ramsey shared how they felt about being nominated for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer for their acclaimed portrayal in the 2022 comedy film ‘Catherine Called Birdy.’

The actress said that it was “pleasing” to be nominated for a gender-neutral category.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less,” they further expressed.

Moving back to the ‘The Last of Us,’ the series’ official synopsis reads:

“Based on the the beloved video game franchise, the live-action adaptation tells the story of smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic America which has been overcome by zombie-like infected humans.”

Ellie, who is portrayed by Ramsey, is immune to the Cordyceps brain infection, and is the key to creating a vaccine for the virus. Moreover, their character will be depicted as a lesbian, which stays faithful to the original video game of the same title.

‘The Last of Us’ is scheduled to premiere on January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max in the US and on January 16 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

