The ‘Lay Wit Ya’ Rapper is NOT Sad it Happened!

31-year-old Tennessee native and rapper Isaiah Rashad has addressed his sexuality in an exclusive interview with “Pump It Up” wordsmith Joe Budden.

If you haven’t followed this “scandal” previously, Isaiah Rashad is an up-and-coming rapper with several tracks having charted in America and New Zealand. In February 2022, a sex tape leaked on the internet showing Rashad giving and receiving oral sex from men. This, unfortunately, outed the man since he wasn’t public with his sexuality yet.

Now, five months later, Rashad has addressed the sex tape leak. Joe Budden politely asked Rashad how he identifies, with the other man answering that he’s fluid. Budden pushed for a deeper explanation and, according to Out, the other man said:

I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it. But basically, I’m not in full control when I walk into a room of who I’m attracted to. Just because I grew up in high school I dated this type of person, in college dated this type of person, it doesn’t mean that as an adult it’s always going to be, like, specific. But I’m more so attracted to a personality, and I’m attracted to the intellect.

In regard to being publicly outed, Isaiah says that he’s happy it happened. Not only has it brought him closer with his family and friends, but it also revived his career aspirations to make it to the top of the charts.

Isaiah Rashad’s first album was self-released in 2009. He was later signed by Top Dawg and Warner and released albums in 2014, 2016 and 2021. His most well-received single is “Lay Wit Ya,” which was the 121st most popular song in the country at one point.

Sources: Out, Yahoo