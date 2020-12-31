The Library is Open: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s 20 Best Reads of All Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s mini-challenges are sometimes just as thrilling to watch as the maxi ones are. They usually involve the queens getting into quick drag and doing something silly like dressing up as h*eish prisoners, putting their makeup on in the dark and engaging in a pillow fights with the hunky pit crew.

One in particular that fans look forward to each season, on top of the Rusical and Snatch Game, is the Reading is Fundamental challenge. It’s here where the competitors take turns and read the living hell out of each other with some being triumphantly shady while others epically failing (see: Tatianna season 2, Farrah Moan season 9, Laganja Estranja season 6, etc).

Today, ahead of season 13 premiering on New Year’s Day, we are looking back at the twenty best reads (in no particular order) that were sinfully delightful and tickled our funny bones. Enjoy!

Pandora Boxx to Tyra Sanchez (Season 2): “If you’re America’s sweetheart then America needs a heart transplant.”

Sharon Needles to Jiggly Caliente (Season 4). “You’re such a fat slut that after sex you smoke hams.”

Eureka O’Hara to Kameron Michaels (Season 10). “I don’t really have a read for you… please just f**k me!”

Valentina to Latrice Royale (All Stars 4). “Ru… Mystique was a mistake!”

Alaska to Alyssa Edwards (Season 5). “Alyssa Edwards, Miss America… oh.”

Kim Chi to Naomi Smalls (Season 8). “Your wardrobe reminds me of a legendary Drag Race queen… Nicole Paige Brooks.”

Shangela to Carmen Carrera (Season 3). “Honey just go jump in the ocean. You won’t drown, silicone floats.”

Katya to Roxxxy Andrews (All Stars 2). “I think about you all the time, especially in the morning… at the bus stop.”

Trixie Mattel to Bebe Zahara Benet (All Stars 3). “Heavy is the head that wears the crown… and heavier is the body.”

Jujubee to Raven (Season 2). “Legendary you say you are? Legendary? Looks like leg and dairy.”

Darienne Lake to Milk (Season 6). “Your beauty and fashion is listed on the side of your carton, under missing.”

Katya to Miss Fame (Season 7). “You are such a talented makeup artist. I have never met anybody who is able to shove their head so far up their own ass without smudging their makeup.”

Chi Chi DeVayne to Bob The Drag Queen (Season 8). “You may be from New York honey but those feet are still from Mississippi.”

Phi Phi O’Hara to Detox (All Stars 2). “And Venus D-Lite.”

Valentina to Trinity Taylor (Season 9). “I once told you that you’re so beautiful inside and out. I lied you ugly stripper!”

BenDeLaCreme to Morgan McMichaels (All Stars 3). “Phoenix, oh. “Nicole Paige… um. Pass.”

Joslyn Fox to Darienne Lake (Season 6). “This is the girl who probably sits reverse cowgirl on the toilet just so she has a flat surface to eat off of.”

Violet Chachki to Katya (Season 7). “At this point you should just make like your hairline and… recede.”

Alaska to Roxxxy Andrews (All Stars 2). “Obviously a diet consisting of nothing but hatred for Jinkx Monsoon does a body good.”

Monet X Change to Miz Cracker (Season 10). “You coin yourself as thin, white and salty but you’re forgetting bitter. Bitter that you are a New York City drag queen that had to f**k Bob The Drag Queen to get to the top.”