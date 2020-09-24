The MCU’s First Openly Gay Superhero Got Delayed By A Year!

It looks like we’ll now have to wait longer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay superhero… or will we?

Deadline recently reported that Disney has delayed its Marvel movies yet again due to complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Productions for both Disney+ series and Marvel’s full-fledged movies have been postponed because of health restrictions. In addition, moviegoers have shown that they’re not ready to return to theaters quite yet. Tenet’s underperformance for the past few weeks is proof of that alone.

So what movies got delayed and when are they (supposedly) hitting movie theaters? Black Widow, which was supposed to premiere this May, has moved to May 7, 2021. Then, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is moving to July 9, 2021. Lastly, The Eternals will be premiering on November 5, 2021.

For LGBTQ fans, this means that Brian Tyree Henry’s openly gay superhero, his husband (played by Haaz Sleiman), and their children will not appear on our big screens for over a year. This would have been the MCU’s first instance of an openly gay superhero. While Marvel has depicted LGBTQ characters and heroes before (Tessa Thompson’s Valkryie, the Dora Milaje Ayo, and the alien Korg), none of these characters’ sexualities were depicted or even discussed in their respective films. The arrival of an openly gay superhero (and one with a happy family) was to be an exciting moment.

That said, the movie is still on its way. It’s just been… delayed. And, unfortunately, the same can be said for the rest of the MCU’s content. That is… except for one. And luckily, that one may beat the Eternals to the punch in showcasing a gay superhero.

WandaVision And Wiccan

Despite the general delay of all MCU content, there is one property that’s still planned for release later this year. Ever since its release, the streaming platform Disney+ has been THIRSTING for original content. That’s especially true given its recent flop with the Mulan premiere access. Thankfully, Star Wars property The Mandalorian season 2 had already finished production before the pandemic. In addition, WandaVision had nearly finished its production. And apparently, Marvel and Disney believe that’s close enough for a 2020 release.

During the Emmys last weekend, Marvel/Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. In the video, we see Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and the Vision (Bettany) holding onto twin babies. For any comic fans, this came across as additional confirmation that Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed (the magical children of the superhero couple) are coming to the MCU.

For LGBTQ fans, this is exciting because Wiccan is an openly gay character. The comic character even got married to his fellow Young Avengers teammate Hulkling. But in terms of the MCU, we have some time before seeing that. The character will presumably be a child in the Disney+ miniseries. While it can be assumed that Marvel Studios has some plan to have Wiccan and Speed grow up into their teens and eventually join the other Young Avengers, we probably won’t see that for a few more years.

Despite that complication, it appears we WILL be getting a gay superhero later this year (depending on how you view the circumstances). And, we’ll have multiple LGBTQ Marvel heroes within the next few years. Get excited LGTBQ Marvel fans!

