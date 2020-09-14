New Marvel Casting Spreads Hype For The MCU’s Gayest Team

Is this another hint that the Young Avengers are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Despite the MCU being temporarily delayed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic pushing back movie productions and releases, there is still SOME news coming out of Marvel Studios. The latest one has given LGBTQ fans some hope that the gayest team in Marvel Comics might get a backdoor introduction.

As Deadline reports, Jonathan Majors, who’s currently starring in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, has signed on for the currently untitled Ant-Man 3 movie. Majors will be playing opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily as the super-villain Kang the Conqueror. Majors will also be working under director Peyton Reed and script-writer Jeff Loveness. In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling villain who has crossed paths with many Marvel heroes including Spider-man, Thor, and the Young Avengers.

It’s that last note that currently has Twitter users excited and hypothesizing that Ant-Man 3 could be a way of introducing the Young Avengers as a team. The reason being, Kang The Conqueror, being a time-traveler, often appears as different ages and personas. One such persona is Nathaniel Richards, aka Iron Lad. After rejecting his evil future, Nathaniel traveled to the past in search of the Avengers. When he realizes the Avengers have disbanded, Iron Lad gets the idea to create a new and younger team, called the Young Avengers.

kang officially being in ant man 3 means that the rumor of the young avengers being in that movie is most likely true pic.twitter.com/fodihKk4BW — alex (@loventhunders) September 14, 2020

Sowing The Seeds

At the announcement that Jonathan Majors will be playing the iconic Marvel villain, Young Avengers fans got excited on Twitter. The reason being, this is just the latest in an ongoing stream of news suggesting that the MCU is working on introducing the Marvel team to us.

Last year, Avengers: Endgame introduced a grown-up version of Cassie Lang, aka Stature. Then when WandaVision releases in December 2020, Wiccan (an openly gay superhero) is set to have his MCU introduction. Next, 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce America Chavez (another openly gay character). Disney+’s Hawkeye series will introduce the Kate Bishop character. Then finally, there are rumors of Hulkling (Wiccan’s boyfriend and eventual husband in the comics) appearing in Captain Marvel 2.

With Ant-Man 3 scheduled for 2022, Kang the Conqueror announced to appear in the movie, and an older Cassie Lang most-likely set to appear as well, LGBTQ fans and Marvel fans are excited for the increased possibility of a Young Avengers team assembling in the near future.

cassie is already in the mcu kate will be in the hawkeye show billy, tommy and maybe teddy are going to be in the wandavision show america is going to be in the doctor strange movie kang/nate confirmed for antman 3 they really are planning smth w the young avengers isn't it? — pame ♡ billyteddy are husbands (@bc_leecomics) September 14, 2020

the only reason marvel hasn’t officially announced the title for ant man 3 is probably because the title involves the young avengers and they don’t want to spoil that even though we already know they’re coming… i’ve connected the dots — alex (@loventhunders) September 14, 2020

ok but it’s getting more and more likely antman3 is the gonna feature the young avengers i don’t know how i feel about that pic.twitter.com/e8Yj7sYawF — ish (@ishsupremacist) September 14, 2020

"young avengers nemesis" i love this pic.twitter.com/RVJy6qMqoG — Nineties Misfit Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) September 14, 2020

YOUNG AVENGERS REVEAL FOR MCU WHEN pic.twitter.com/WHQTdnQdqm — leia『 she/her 』 (@violetdeIaney) September 14, 2020

Since they trending, give it up for the ✨gayest✨ Marvel team, the Young Avengers (and honored guests Ramone and Johnny Watts)!! Stan the Young Avengers! pic.twitter.com/NSbHc0Mjd3 — kaplan-altman (@teddyurge) September 14, 2020

But is this Young Avengers appearance assured? Within the Ant-Man 3 movie, not quite. We can’t know what’s in the minds of MCU President Kevin Feige and his fellow executives. BUT, we can be sure that the Young Avengers ARE being set up for their MCU introductions. So it’s not a matter of IF the Young Avengers will appear but WHEN and WHERE.

