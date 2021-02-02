‘The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson’ Drops Gripping New Trailer

The U.S. trailer for The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is out!

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson explores the intersection of being Black and queer in the face of police brutality the U.S.A. Specifically, the film centers around Tunde, a Nigerian-American teen living in Southern California. When the film starts, Tunde’s driving concerns are his coming out to his parents and his closeted, White boyfriend. But soon, the situation takes a supernatural twist when Tunde starts reliving his death at the hands of the police over and over again.

Initially, the movie was a project by Stanley Kalu. The film won the Launch Million Dollar Competition in 2018. That competition led to the project gaining a $1 million dollar budget and Emmy-winner Ali LeRoi as the director. Later, the project picked up 13 Reasons Why’s Steven Silver as Tunde, Spencer Neville as Tunde’s closeted boyfriend Soren O’Connor, and Nicola Peltz as Tunde’s longtime friend Marley.

From there, Kalu’s film was praised in the indie film circuit. This includes premiering at the International Film Festival in 2019, winning the Next Wave award at TIFF, the Audience Award at Outfest, and being digitally screened at Outfest as the Debut Narrative Feature in 2020.

Now, the film is getting a widespread release. With that, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson has released a new trailer, according to Out. You can watch the trailer below.

Wolfe Releasing will be releasing The Obituary of Tunde Johnson in theaters and on-demand on February 26.

