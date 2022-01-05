The Podcast Will Interview Queer Trailblazers In The Community…

Netflix is jumping into the podcast game, with The Gay Agenda, premiering Monday, January 10th. The podcast is produced through MOST, the home of Netflix’s LGBTQ+ storytelling. The synopsis of the podcast, as listed on YouTube reads,

“The Gay Agenda, produced by MOST, the home of LGBTQ+ storytelling. The new podcast takes an entertaining and honest look into the lives of LGBTQ+ creatives at the top of their fields across different industries and celebrates their success stories in the community through a loving and humorous lens.”

I cannot tell you how excited I am. I cried. Is that a bit much? Maybe! But I love these two sooooo much and this is going to be incredible 💕❤️@jasminsavoy @livhewson https://t.co/MEndOIu8vU — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) January 4, 2022

The podcast was created by lesbian actress, singer/songwriter, producer, and podcaster Jasmin Savoy Brown (she/her, The Leftovers, Yellowjackets, new Scream reboot), who is also currently recording her first EP. She co-hosts the show with nonbinary actor, comic, and playwright Liv Hewson (they/them, Santa Clarita Diet, Yellowjackets, Let It Snow, Bombshell).

The duo cheekily discuss, in the trailer for the podcast, what is actually on the gay agenda for the day smiling saying,

“listen to Montero for the 600th time.” “go to brunch at 3.”

And finally,

“we also have our new podcast ‘the gay agenda’ brought to you by MOST, Netflix’s home for lLGBTQ+ storytelling.”

The synopsis of the show also says,

“On the show, Brown and Hewson interview queer trailblazers in the community and explore the wonderful, funny (and sometimes ridiculous) parts of the LGBTQ+ experience. Guests include Bex Taylor-Klaus, Natalie Morales, Ally Beardsley, Javicia Leslie, Caleb Hearon, Carmen Maria Machado, Leo Shang and Fortune Fiemster. ”

Check out the trailer below.

Introducing our new podcast: “The Gay Agenda” hosted by @jasminsavoy and @livhewson. Debuting Jan 10th, Jasmin and Liv will be interviewing incredible creative queer folks and exploring the wonderful, funny, and sometimes ridiculous parts of the LGBTQ+ experience! pic.twitter.com/35zokK2rrq — Most (@Most) January 4, 2022

