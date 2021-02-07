‘The Prom’ Star James Corden is Slammed for Golden Globe Nomination

Not everyone was happy when James Corden received a Golden Globe nomination for The Prom last week. He was the only cast member to earn one which was surprising give the star power that came with this movie-musical spectacular (Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells).

He’s up for Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of gay theater actor Barry Glickman in the Ryan Murphy-directed film. His campy performance has been criticized throughout the LGBTQ community with one writing on Twitter that he played “a caricature of a stereotype of a feminine gay man.”

Others were similarly blunt in their thoughts on James’ role. “James Corden’s dialogue in the prom is like ‘yas mama grindr anal WERK’ and hollywood was like ‘this is brilliant'”.

Comedian Justin Randall also had this to say about it. “James Corden acts gay for two hours and gets a Golden Globe nomination, I act straight for 23 years and all I get is trauma.”

The Golden Globes were successful in nominating a ton of LGBTQ actors, TV shows and movies this year. Some include Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Paulson in Murphy’s Ratched, the entire main cast of Schitt’s Creek (Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy) and Jim Parsons for Hollywood.

It takes place Sunday, February 28 on NBC.