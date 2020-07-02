The Queens Of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Come Together For A Virtual Rendition Of “Tomorrow”

We’ve gotten to see some of our favorite queens performing virtually in the past few months, giving us a brand new appreciation for the art of drag and the creativity that fuels these dazzling performers. Recently, a Broadway and West End stunner was joined by some of our favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites for a rendition of “Tomorrow” (from the Broadway musical Annie), in an all virtual lip sync extravaganza!

Marisha Wallace was joined by queens like Trinity The Tuck, Shangela, Nina West & Latrice Royale, with Wallace on vocals and our favorite queens lip syncing along from home. Wallace also filmed her performance at home, and the track was produced and edited by Cesar Fonseca’s Happiest Hour Studios. Steve Anderson (who has worked with both Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue) put his pwn special spin on the track and polished it up. The entirety of the proceeds of the track got to Broadway Cares and MAD Trust, which helps theater professionals both in the States and in the U.K. who were left unemployed due to the pandemic.

“This song has always been one I listened to to get me through the tough times, and my team came to me with an idea to amplify the message,” Wallace, who has starred in productions of Dreamgirls and Aladdin, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We reached out to Latrice Royale and she immediately had an all-star line-up to help us make this feel-good video to remind everyone that even though we are going through so much, we will indeed make it out on the other end.p>

This won’t be the last collaboration you see between Marisha Wallace and a Drag Race alumni either. Wallace and Latrice Royale have plans to collaborate on an Instagram Live to have a conversation about racial injustice and their “Tomorrow” collaboration while raising money for a number of black LGBTQ organizations

