The ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Adds The First Out Housewife In History

From the first moment the rebooting of The Real Housewives of Miami was officially a go at Peacock, fans have been clamoring to see what former Sunshine State stunners (if any) would be joining the series for the fourth season (the last episode aired in 2013). While an official cast announcement has yet to be announced, Page Six recently revealed that the Season 4 cast had landed in Montauk, N.Y. for some fun in the sun on what looks to be an official cast trip.

As it looks now, the cast is a mix of veteran Housewives and fresh faces; Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura (who appeared on Season’s 1-3 in various iterations) as well as Season One wonder Larsa Pippen. Season 2 and 3 Housewife Lisa Hochstein is retuning and being joined by rumored new cast members Kiki Barth, Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova. While the list remains unconfirmed at this time, Lemigova brings along with her some interesting and perfect Real Housewives backstory. A former Miss USSR, this Russian stunner is married to Wimbledon dynamo and tennis and sporting legend Martina Navratilova. If Lemigova is proven to be a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami, that would make her the first out lesbian Housewife to ever be part of a Real Housewives cast (Braunwyn-Wyndham-Burke came out during her second and final season of The Real Housewives of Orange County).

Naturally, the ladies trip to Montauk is not without drama, and Julia is allegedly at the center of one of the more dramatic moments. TMZ reports that paramedics had to be called to the 8.5 million dollar oceanside home that the cast was staying in. Lemigova apparently became overheated so someone inside the home called 911 so she could be checked out by professionals. TMZ reported that their sources say cameras were rolling for the incident, as the ladies were all brunching to celebrate Larsa Pippen’s jewelry line.). Lemigova recovered and continued filming with the ladies the remainder of the day and night (based on the video she posted on her Instagram above).

No premiere date for ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 has been announced

Follow Julia Lemigova on Instagram