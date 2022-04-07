The Riverdale Hunk Brings His TikTok Alter Ego To Instagram

Riverdale hunk KJ Apa wins thirst trap Thursday with his latest photo on Instagram. Although it’s actually not Apa, it’s ‘Fifi?’ Confused? So were we, until we realized who exactly ‘Fifi’ is.

Fifi is the name of the New Zealand actor’s alter ego, who lives on TikTok. Fifi has 3 million followers and over 26 million likes on the videos posted. Here is Fifi’s very first video posted,

FIFI HAS GOT THE MOVES!

Fifi got comments from 57k followers on the above post, making them a bona fide Tik Tok sensation!

“I love him so much” – Pork Bun “archiekins gone wild” – rhagan “why r all his TikTok so funny” – reese.rice

Sound off in the comments below Instincters? Do we love “Fifi” more than KJ? Or are you choosing to be fair and judicious choosing to love them both equally?