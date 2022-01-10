The ‘Riverdale’ Star Shows Off His Seriously Ripped Chest And Abs

Riverdale star KJ Apa, 24, is following in some very famous footsteps as the New Zealand actor strips down to his underwear. French clothing company Lacoste has released the photos from their latest promotional campaign.

According to MensCelebrities,

“On Tuesday, he even shared a video showing him posing in white Lacoste boxers. That being said, viewers can also check out his great abs as KJ Apa was shirtless. As we understand it, KJ has shown us only part of the video, and you will most likely be even more impressed when this commercial becomes available for viewing in full.”

The I Still Believe actor is now part of a special fraternity of sorts: celebrities who have appeared in underwear ads. Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Jamie Dornan, David Beckham, Tim Tebow, and Mark Wahlberg have all appeared in their underwear for advertising campaigns. In 2015, Entertainment Weekly created a slideshow of celebrities in underwear ads.

