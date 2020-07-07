KJ Apa Shows Off His Glistening Abs In Latest TikTok Video — Watch

KJ Apa broke the internet again.

The Riverdale hottie decided to jump on board the TikTok train with a delightful video that left very little to the imagination on Monday, July 6.

He danced around in a wild manner to the song “Stunnin” by Curtis Waters featuring Harm Franklin in just a pair of super tiny short shorts. The moves themselves were quite interesting as KJ used pretty much every part of his body during the clip that sort of resembled the below:

Regardless, it was hot. The New Zealand-born stud has no doubt given us other delicious moments like this over the past year.

He showed off his “really white a**” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February, went on a shirtless hike with his fellow Riverdale co-star Charles Melton that same month and later posted a lengthy video of him working out at the gym with equally handsome personal trainer Alex Fine.