The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down’ Under Cast Is Revealed!

As RuPaul’s Drag Race continues it’s glittering global domination (the US and U.K. versions are both airing now, with All Stars 6 premiering later this year), the latest incarnation of the Emmy-Winning series comes directly from the other side of the world. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is going showcase an eclectically and energetic gaggle of performers from both New Zealand and Australia, with ten queens competing to grab the title of Down Under’s First Drag Superstar!

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under includes some notable names along with some fresh faced dolls that will be brand new to some viewers. Some of them are titleholders in both Australia and New Zealand, have appeared in film and television, and have even made some appearances in the United States. The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 is: Scarlet Adams, Maxi Shield, Kita Mean, Karen From Finance, Jojo Zaho, Etcetera Etcetera, Elektra Shock, Coco Jumbo, Art Simone, and Anita Wigl’it.

RU-VEAL TIME! 👀👑

​​Time to meet the queens, say conDRAGulations to the very first contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under👇 #DragRaceDownUnder @WorldOfWonder pic.twitter.com/8hotnZHD1A — TVNZ (@TVNZ) March 6, 2021

RuPaul will serve as host for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, and sit on the judges panel with the consistently divine Michelle Visage. Joining this always dynamic duo on the panel for the inaugural season will be Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson. In a statement, Nicholson said “I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of ‘Drag Race’. I genuinely still can’t bloody believe it,” Nicholson said in a statement. “The first words RuPaul ever said to me were, ’Welcome to the family,’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummies. I hope the editors took out the bits were I’m just staring at them wide-eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them. Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of Down Under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honor. I hope I didn’t f**k. It. Up.”

RuPaul added: “Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the ‘Drag Race Down Under’ family. His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do.”

