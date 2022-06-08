The Scene Gives New Meaning To ‘I Want You Inside Me’

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Season 3 premiere episode of The Boys.

You may have heard about the first ten minutes of the Season 3 premiere of Amazon Video’s black comedy The Boys which is so insane and yet so perfectly The Boys.

In the beginning of the episode, Termite (Brett Geddes) is having a wild time at a house party having shrunk down to have sex with a doll to entertain the party-goers. He then heads to a bedroom with his boyfriend (Bruce Langley) as the cocaine really kicks in.

When the boyfriend tells Termite “I want you inside me,” Termite is more than happy to oblige. But not quite how the audience may expect. The Ant-Man-like supe shrinks down to the size of a grain of rice so he’s able to crawl inside the guy’s penis to tickle him from the inside. After crawling into the giant peen, Termite is clearly turning his man on by stroking the inside walls of his urethra.

But all that cocaine rears its head as Termite feels a sneeze coming on. At first he’s able to stifle it, but the sneeze eventually wins kicking Termite’s power into gear. He shoots up to normal size exploring from inside his lover.

On Instagram, Geddes and his stunt double Alex Armbruster, posed next to the 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long prosthetic penis covered in faux cocaine.

“For those wondering…the dick is real,” Geddes wrote on Instagram. Armbruster also shared a selfie after shooting the wild scene calling the shoot a “memorable experience.”

Showrunner Eric Kripke shared with Variety the inspiration for the scene:

“These evolve in a writers’ room and the evolution of that sequence started with, ‘We need The Boys to fight a superhero.’ So then we ask, ‘What big superhero haven’t we done yet?’ Someone says, ‘We haven’t done Ant-Man.’ And then someone else says, ‘There’s that meme of Ant-Man climbing up Thanos’ butt and blowing him up. So we should do that. We should give the audience the thing that Marvel can’t give to them.'”

Kripke also told Entertainment Weekly he sees the moment as “a very natural evolution” for The Boys.

“Once you realize you’re gonna do a tiny Ant-Man character, you have to have that Ant-Man run up someone’s butt and then blow them up,” he told EW. “But then we realized that we already had blown up someone’s ass.”

Note: In Season One, former cocky super-hero Translucent didn’t fare well against an anal pipe bomb.

“There’s only so many orifices a person can go in,” Kripke continued. “So really, by process of elimination, you [have to] run into a urethra.”

If you’ve seen the first two seasons of the ‘super-heroes-gone-wrong’ series, you know the creative team doesn’t shy away from wildly deranged moments to shock their audience. This has included a super-speedster running through a woman crossing the street, a dolphin rescue gone really bad, and a scene pitting a speedboat versus a whale.

As Instinct reported earlier, we already know about a super-hero orgy scene coming up in Season 3.

The Twitterverse, of course, chimed in:

I can never say, “I want you inside me” ever again. 😅😅😅 ACHOO!!! — Rowena💗💜💙Whispers (@RowenaWhispers) June 3, 2022

All I’m saying is if Ant-Man would’ve had to balls to do what Termite did, Avengers:Endgame would’ve ended a lot differently. #TheBoys — Alex Roig (@AlexRoig_NBA) June 3, 2022

#TheBoys just proved that all The Avengers really needed to defeat Thanos was a strategically placed Ant-Man. — Marty Funkhouser (@TribeCalled_X) June 3, 2022

11 minutes into the boys season 3 … what the fuck am i watching #TheBoys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/hed2n0Kl8q — morgan (@geminigl0w) June 3, 2022

Don't start #TheBoys season 3 while you are eating. I repeat don't even think of watching the first 14 mins while there's food in ur mouth. Thank me later. — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) June 3, 2022

(source: EW)