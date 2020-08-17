HOT

The Season 13 Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Here… Allegedly

Credit: VH1

Don’t take our word for it. Seriously.

Yes, as expected, the good old Reddit sleuths are at it again when it comes to them figuring out who they think will be on an upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And the crazy part, or maybe not so crazy, is that they are usually spot on when determining what queens will be competing.

So it comes as no surprise that they have been predicting the cast for season 13 based on a myriad of factors, one of which heavily relies on how quiet many of them have become on social media.

The show usually films around this time of year so they have been investigating who has gone MIA on Twitter/Instagram and so on and so forth. Fascinating, right? 

So without further ado, here is the ALLEGED list of season 13 queens. Once again… ALLEGED. Take a look.

Tina Burner: New York, New York

Symone: Los Angeles, California

View this post on Instagram

Kid Pix

A post shared by Joey Jay (@lashesandcarcrashes) on

Joey Jay: Phoenix, Arizona 

Rose: New York, New York

Kahmora Hall: Chicago, Illinois

View this post on Instagram

fire crotch 🔥

A post shared by KANDY MUSE (@thekandymuse) on

Kandy Muse: New York, New York

Denali Foxx: Chicago, Illinois 

Olivia Lux: New York, New York

View this post on Instagram

☔️RAIN ON ME ☔️

A post shared by Mik (@gottmik) on

Mik: Los Angeles, California

Utica: Minneapolis, Minnesota

View this post on Instagram

Lips Atl come check us out❤

A post shared by Tamisha Iman (@tamisha_iman) on

Tamisha Iman: Atlanta, Georgia

LaLa Ri: Atlanta, Georgia

Elliott Puckett: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

What do you think?