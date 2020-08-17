The Season 13 Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Here… Allegedly

Don’t take our word for it. Seriously.
Yes, as expected, the good old Reddit sleuths are at it again when it comes to them figuring out who they think will be on an upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And the crazy part, or maybe not so crazy, is that they are usually spot on when determining what queens will be competing.
So it comes as no surprise that they have been predicting the cast for season 13 based on a myriad of factors, one of which heavily relies on how quiet many of them have become on social media.
The show usually films around this time of year so they have been investigating who has gone MIA on Twitter/Instagram and so on and so forth. Fascinating, right?
So without further ado, here is the ALLEGED list of season 13 queens. Once again… ALLEGED. Take a look.
Tina Burner
Tina Burner: New York, New York
Symone: Los Angeles, California
Joey Jay: Phoenix, Arizona
Rose: New York, New York
Kahmora Hall: Chicago, Illinois
Kandy Muse: New York, New York
Denali Foxx: Chicago, Illinois
Olivia Lux
Olivia Lux: New York, New York
Mik: Los Angeles, California
Utica
Utica: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tamisha Iman: Atlanta, Georgia
LaLa Ri: Atlanta, Georgia
Elliott Puckett: Las Vegas, Nevada
What do you think?