The Season 14 Guest Judges for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Are Gag-Worthy!

The recent announcement of the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race looks to be packed with stunning queens and eye-popping runway looks, but for some of us it is most always about the guest judges who will be stopping in to join the RuPaul’s Drag Race family each season. This year, it is some new and familiar faces that will be judging, offering advice, and surprising the queens. Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan all join the judges panel, while Drag Race fan favorites Nicole Byer, Loni Love and TS Madison all return this season as well.

Previous guest judge Lizzo pops into the iconic workroom to give the contestants some “juice” and superstars Jennifer Lopez and Sarah McLachlan will be making virtual and (definitely show-stopping) appearances. In addition, both Norvina and Leslie Jordan (another previous Drag Race guest judge) will be making special appearances this season.

With iconic guest judges and a twist you won't see coming, this season is a GAME-CHANGER! 👑 #DragRace Season 14 premieres FRIDAY JAN 7 at 8/7c on @vh1! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/P1lkMFWb7j — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2021

While former judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews are all returning as guest judges for the season (along with head judge and host RuPaul), they also return to a season with a brand new twist for the contestants. The new trailer reveals the queens each choosing an official RuPaul Candy Bar, with only bar that could “save your padded ass”. All arrows are pointing to a Willy Wonka-esque Golden Ticket situation, but we will have have to tune in on Friday January 7th when RuPaul’s Drag Race makes its Season 14 premiere on VH1.

