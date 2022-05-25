‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Gives New Meaning To ‘Self-Love’

HBO has never shied away from sexy content. We’re thinking the infamous booty munching moment in The White Lotus, the sex scenes in Minx and Euphoria, as well as going back to Carrie and the girls in Sex and the City, or the smorgasbord of gay on the original Queer As Folk.

But the streaming network really twisted some brains this past Sunday with the second episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

For those who haven’t watched the show yet, this is a new iteration of Audrey Niffenegger’s popular novel of the same name. The plot involves Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Theo James), who involuntarily travels back and forth between different points in his own life. This is the second time the book has been adapted for the screen. In 2009, a film adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana was released in theaters and grossed over $100 million at the box office.

For most of the series, Henry and Clare are interacting with future or past versions of each other as they are never in the same point of their own timeline.

In episode 2 which was released Sunday night, Clare asks if Henry’s parents ever found out about his time traveling. Henry then shares the moment when his father found out: when he walked in on 16-year-old Henry (played by Brian Altemus) getting a blowjob from another teenage Henry. #awkward

I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like…. maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out? pic.twitter.com/07R25R4jju — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 23, 2022

Cutting back to adult Henry and Clare, he explains, “I mean, I’m not gay… but you know? You would, wouldn’t you?”

A clearly bemused Clare asks, “You went gay for yourself?”

“Okaaaaaay, come on – I was 16,” he replies.

The moment immediately begs the question – is it gay to go down on yourself? Or since it was self-on-self, does that make it a form of masturbation?

Also – since both Henrys are the same age in the scene, he must have time traveled a short distance in his timeline. So, a twin of himself pops up out of thin air and the first thing that comes to mind is…blowjob?

Not sure how that all works but after this scene – plus, when Henry time travels his clothes don’t, so there’s lots of naked Theo James – I do plan on watching more of The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO Max.

Here’s the trailer for the new series, and you can watch the first episode for free on HBO’s official web page for The Time Traveler’s Wife.