The Top 10 Highest Earning Queens Might Surprise You!

As the third season of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK premieres today, an online casino analyzed the earnings of past contestants and compiled a list of the top 10 highest earning queens from the show. PlatinCasino.co.uk, a fully regulated online gaming site regulated by the British Gambling Commission, analyzed the net worth of former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants and winners from all seasons across the globe, to discover who has amassed the most wealth since being on the reality show.

Philip Wicinski, UK Country Manager at PlatinCasino.co.uk, said,

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is a global reality show phenomenon, loved by many and with one of the largest fan bases in TV and film history… or should I say ‘herstory’. Since the first US season in 2009 the show has been a platform for drag queens across the globe to perform, make a name for themselves and introduce the art of drag to the masses. It’s been interesting to discover just how successful past contestants have been as a result of competing on the show.”

And now without further ado, let’s get to the top 10.

10. JINX MONSOON – $2.3 million

The season 5 winner earned her spot on this list with multiple ventures after appearing on the show. She and fellow RPDR contestant BenDeLaCreme toured the world with their The Jinx and Dela Holiday Show which they also parlayed into a streaming show. Seattle native Monsoon also has her own podcast Hi Jinx.

9. SASHA VELOUR – $2.1 million

The gender-fluid visual artist who gagged us with her rose petal wig reveal in the season 9 finale is set to tour the world beginning this December in New York City. The Smoke and Mirrors tour will hit 18 countries throughout 2022. Add to that her self-written autobiographical show Nightgowns: The Musical and Velour might be climbing her way towards the top of this list.

(tie) VIOLET CHACKI – $2.1 million

Another queen who won her season, I am starting to see a trend here! The season 7 burlesque/aerial artist is also a recording artist and content creator. She is currently out on tour in her A Lot About Me show performing in Boston in October before taking the show around Canada and the US. She has also been a mainstay on the Werq the World tour, plus her Digital Follies streaming show. And who can forget her passing the crown look at the season 8 finale, almost stealing the thunder of the soon-to-be-crowned winner!

7. CHAD MICHAELS – $3 million

Appearing on two separate seasons Michaels was the runner-up in Season 4 losing to Sharon Needles, {more on her in a few, hint hint} before snatching the All-Stars 1 crown. The Cher impersonator has amassed an impressive IMDB resume appearing as Cher in shows like Jane the Virgin and 2 Broke Girls. You can also see Michaels in music videos for icons such as RuPaul and Cher. In 2019 she toured with fellow contestant Farrah Moan on the Burlesque tour, based on the Christina Aguilera film.

(tie) ALYSSA EDWARDS – $3 million

The first non-winner to make the list the former Miss Gay America is a beloved fan favorite. Appearing on season 5 and All-Stars 2 Edwards was a successful choreographer before appearing on the show. A member of the Haus of Edwards, her 2018 Netflix original show Dancing Queen showed Edwards out of drag running his Beyond Belief Dance Studio. But Edwards might best be known for her webseries Alyssa’s Secret.

5. ALASKA – $3.4 MILLION

Back to the winners, the HIYEEEEEEEE queen cracks the top 5 after bringing home the All-Stars 2 crown, {who can forget that major meltdown in the penultimate episode.} Alaska Thunderfuck is one of the most successful recording artists to come out of the RPDR machine. Releasing three albums and 15 singles between 2015 and 2019 she is probably best known for the This Is My Hair, Anus, and Your Makeup Is Terrible singles. After her time on her two seasons, she appeared on the Battle of the Seasons tour. Her memoir My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? is scheduled to be released later this year.

4. SHARON NEEDLES – $3.8 million

The self-described “stupid genius, reviled sweetheart, and PBR princess” rose to superstardom throughout season 4 culminating in her taking home the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Like her former romantic partner Alaska, Needles has also had a successful recording career, with two albums charting in the top ten Dance/Electronica charts. Numerous hosting gigs across multiple platforms added to her fortune vaulting her into the top 5.

3. BIANCA DEL RIO – $4 million

Surprised our favorite insult queen didn’t claim the top spot? So were we. The season 6 winner has notched one sold-out tour after another, including her 2021 Unsanitized show. You name it, she has done it. Movies: Hurricane Bianca. Television: Not Today Bianca. Books: Blame It On Bianca Del Rio. Stage: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie {London’s West End} Beauty Products: The Bianca Remover, which is currently Amazon’s top-selling beauty product! COME THROUGH CLOWN REALNESS!

2. COURTNEY ACT – $5 million

A superstar in her native Australia before appearing on season 6 Courtney Act has been a contestant on reality television for much of her life. She won the grand prize on season 21 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, and was the runner-up on season 16 of the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars. She returned to her singing roots and toured with her drag-girl group, The AAA Girls in 2015. Her career began on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003. She is currently the host of One Plus One, an Australian news show.

DO YOU THINK YOU KNOW WHO TAKES THE NUMBER ONE SPOT…DRUMROLL PLEASE!!!!!!

1. TRIXIE MATTEL – $10 million

At almost double a net worth that the queen below her Trixie Mattel is a force to be reckoned with. The All-Stars 3 winner’s reach spans music, stage, and television. A #1 Billboard Heatseekers recording artist, the life of Mattel can be viewed in the feature-length documentary Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts. Her Viceland show The Trixie and Katya Show will be taken on the road in a 2022 tour. Her YouTube channel show UNHhhh has over 1.7 million subscribers. Expect her fortune to keep growing, we think Mattel is just getting started.

Sources: PlatinCasino.co.uk, Wikipedia